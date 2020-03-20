Shikhar Dhawan Entertains Fans By Showing His Playful Side With Son Zorawar; Watch Video

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is currently enjoying time with family as cricketing engagements have taken a backseat following the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus is affecting the world and the sports world has also come to standstill with many events being either cancelled or postponed. Recently, the opening batsman shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen having fun with his son Zorawar.

Shikhar Dhawan son Zorawar stars in latest Instagram video

Shikhar Dhawan son time is the cricketer's priority at the moment as Shikhar and Zorawar are seen enjoying their time together courtesy a funny video on Instagram. He also wrote a message over the coronavirus situation. Here's what he wrote -

Shikhar Dhawan son training video gets thumbs up

Recently, Zorawar was seen in a video where he can bee is seen training alongside his father. In the video, Dhawan is having a blast at home with his son Zoravar and sweating it out with some exercises at the same time. The father-son duo is engrossed in the training session and 5-year-old Zoravar is matching up to his father in every drill.

Shikhar Dhawan wife: All you need to know about Ayesha Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan wife Ayesha Dhawan is an Indian blogger and a trained kickboxer from Kolkata. The duo met each other through mutual friend Harbhajan Singh, who is another popular Indian cricketer. Ayesha was once married to an Australian businessman but later got divorced.

IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan to feature for Delhi Capitals

While the IPL postponed news is a major setback for cricketers, Shikhar Dhawan will be looking to keep himself in good shape before he wears the Delhi Capitals jersey for the upcoming IPL 2020. Delhi Capitals made a revival in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 when they finally reached the playoffs after 7 years of struggle. Delhi Capitals team 2020 is currently led by the young Shreyas Iyer and the team is one of the strongest on paper ahead of the IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals team 2020 had an already stacked up squad ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction with the additions of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin. Delhi Capitals 2020 team will also have the services of Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, and Alex Carey among many others in IPL 2020.