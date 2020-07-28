Shikhar Dhawan Gives Witty Reply To Delhi Capitals Wanting Zoravar As 'motivational' Coach

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter on Tuesday to hold a special Q&A session, as the player celebrated 50 lakh followers on the platform. The Delhi Capitals player talked about several things while answering the questions, ranging from how he got his nickname of “Gabbar” while also talking about his memories of former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Shikhar Dhawan’s family, such as his son Zoravar and wife Aesha are regularly seen making an appearance on his social media. Even during his Q&A, Dhawan’s son found a few mentions.

Dhawan explains the procedure to sign Zoravar as a motivational coach for IPL 2020

One of the accounts to ask Shikhar Dhawan a question during his Q&A was that of his IPL 2020 team Delhi Capitals. Sharing the interaction on his account, Shikhar Dhawan had a witty answer when the team inquired about the process to make Dhawan son Zoravar as their motivational coach. Depicting his funny side, Shikhar Dhawan answered that he’s sure that his son would be a good motivational coach for the team. While concluding his answer, the player explained how to get Zoravar on board, mentioning that they’ll have to play and run around with him, while they would also have to buy him lots of toys to convince him.

Dhawan reveals his son's favourite player

During the course of the Q&A, Dhawan’s Twitter was flooded with several questions, with one of them asking about his son’s favourite player. Narrating a story from a previous show, Shikhar Dhawan disclosed how Zoravar had admitted that Rohit Sharma was his favourite player when he was asked the question on the ‘Breakfast With Champions’ show. The Delhi Capitals player revealed that his son had pointed towards the Mumbai Indians captain when he was asked about his favourite player.

In addition to taking questions about his son, Shikhar Dhawan also revealed the story behind his unique nickname. The 34-year-old explained that he is called ‘Gabbar’ by his teammates as he used to recite dialogues of the famous villain to keep his teammates entertained on the cricket field. The player also expounded how he has been keeping fit during the lockdown when a fan asked him about how he is preparing for IPL 2020.

Shikhar Dhawan explained how he has used a Stance Beam product on his bat, which is allowing him to keep a track of his bat speed. Other questions on Dhawan’s Twitter Q&A which the player answered revolved around MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, his partnership with Rohit Sharma amongst other topics. Fans will be hoping to see Shikhar Dhawan play a starring role in IPL 2020 when he turns up for the Delhi Capitals. According to reports, the IPL 2020 will take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 19.

