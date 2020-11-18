Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw Dance On Bollywood Song To Leave Fans In Splits: Watch

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, along with the rest of his teammates, arrived at Sydney on November 12 for the upcoming India vs Australia 2020 series. The players have already begun their training sessions, as evidenced by their social media feeds. On Monday, November 16, Dhawan took to his Instagram account to share a 52-second video of himself batting in the nets.
Also Read | India Vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan Means Business As He Looks To Make An Impact Down Under
On Wednesday, November 18, Shikhar Dhawan once again took to his social media accounts, this time to share a hilarious video with Prithvi Shaw. In the video, the two cricketers can be seen dancing to a Bollywood hit. Much to the amusement of the fans, Shikhar Dhawan wrote “Laila is still making me mad” in the caption.
Here is a look at Shikhar Dhawan’s video with Prithvi Shaw, along with some of the fans' most hilarious reactions.
Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav Mocked By Netizens For Lauding Virat Kohli On 'Test Cricket' Tweet
The Indian team is scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches between November 27 and January 19 next year. While Shikhar Dhawan has been selected for India’s limited-overs squads, Shaw is selected only for the Test segment of the tour. Here is a look at the entire India squad for Australia 2020 series.
Updates - India’s Tour of Australia— BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2020
The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Sunday to pick certain replacements after receiving injury reports and updates from the BCCI Medical Team.
More details here - https://t.co/8BSt2vCaXt #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ge0x7bCRBU
Also Read | Rumoured Prithvi Shaw Girlfriend Prachi Singh Wishes Cricketer On 21st Birthday, Twitter Abuzz
Over the course of the past few days, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been sharing training footage of several Indian players. Some of the players who can be seen prepping for the series are Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami, Sanju Samson and Ravichandran Ashwin. Here is a look at the training montages of the aforementioned Indian players.
Love test cricket practice sessions ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/XPNad3YapF— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2020
How is that for innovation? 😎@ashwinravi99 grabs 🎾 racquet while @klrahul11 faces volleys with his 🏏 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/03ZV003SdV— BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2020
The master and his apprentice— BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2020
When @MdShami11 and Siraj bowled in tandem at #TeamIndia's nets. Fast and accurate! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kt624gXp6V
Neat and clean from @IamSanjuSamson 😎 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/wySGBcWGPI— BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2020
Two days off the plane and #TeamIndia had their first outdoor session today. A bit of 🏃 to get the body moving! #AUSIND pic.twitter.com/GQkvCU6m15— BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2020
Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav Has Funny Nickname For Prithvi Shaw In Instagram Banter: Watch
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs BUL live streaming info, pitch and weather report, preview
6 mins ago
PCB confirms England will play T20Is in Pakistan before T20 World Cup in India
16 mins ago
Josh Hazlewood reckons opening Test between India & Australia may use red-ball, not pink
1 hour ago
ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs FZL live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
1 hour ago
GRD vs LSH Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vincy Premier League T10 match preview
1 hour ago
Dream11 IPL 2020's 'Golden Tweet of the Season' revealed and it is NOT on MS Dhoni
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points