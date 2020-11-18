Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw Dance On Bollywood Song To Leave Fans In Splits: Watch

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, along with the rest of his teammates, arrived at Sydney on November 12 for the upcoming India vs Australia 2020 series. The players have already begun their training sessions, as evidenced by their social media feeds. On Monday, November 16, Dhawan took to his Instagram account to share a 52-second video of himself batting in the nets.

Shikhar Dhawan trains ahead of India vs Australia 2020 series, watch video

Shikhar Dhawan dances with Prithvi Shaw amidst India vs Australia 2020 training

On Wednesday, November 18, Shikhar Dhawan once again took to his social media accounts, this time to share a hilarious video with Prithvi Shaw. In the video, the two cricketers can be seen dancing to a Bollywood hit. Much to the amusement of the fans, Shikhar Dhawan wrote “Laila is still making me mad” in the caption.

Here is a look at Shikhar Dhawan’s video with Prithvi Shaw, along with some of the fans' most hilarious reactions.

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw in India squad for Australia 2020 tour

The Indian team is scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches between November 27 and January 19 next year. While Shikhar Dhawan has been selected for India’s limited-overs squads, Shaw is selected only for the Test segment of the tour. Here is a look at the entire India squad for Australia 2020 series.

Updates - India’s Tour of Australia



The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Sunday to pick certain replacements after receiving injury reports and updates from the BCCI Medical Team.



More details here - https://t.co/8BSt2vCaXt #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ge0x7bCRBU — BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2020

India vs Australia 2020 series: Players begin training sessions

Over the course of the past few days, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been sharing training footage of several Indian players. Some of the players who can be seen prepping for the series are Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami, Sanju Samson and Ravichandran Ashwin. Here is a look at the training montages of the aforementioned Indian players.

Love test cricket practice sessions ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/XPNad3YapF — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2020

The master and his apprentice



When @MdShami11 and Siraj bowled in tandem at #TeamIndia's nets. Fast and accurate! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kt624gXp6V — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2020

Two days off the plane and #TeamIndia had their first outdoor session today. A bit of 🏃 to get the body moving! #AUSIND pic.twitter.com/GQkvCU6m15 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2020

