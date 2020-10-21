Shikhar Dhawan Back To Back Tons: All Records That Delhi Opener Broke In Landmark Knock

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in sumptuous form in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and the Delhi opener was at his very best in the clash against Punjab on Tuesday. The 34-year-old scored a scintillating century at Dubai International Cricket Stadium but his effort went in vain Punjab stormed to victory on the back of Nicholas Pooran's half-century. The Delhi opener en route his century broke multiple records and here's a look at the Shikhar Dhawan Dream11 IPL stats.

Dhawan back to back tons: Delhi opener creates record, joins elite list

Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday became the first player to score back to back centuries in Dream11 IPL history. The 34-year-old had scored an unbeaten 101 in Delhi's last game against Chennai and followed it up with a classy 106 in Dubai against Punjab. He becomes the second Indian to score back to back tons in T20 cricket after former U-19 skipper Unmukt Chand had slammed consecutive centuries against Kerala and Gujarat in the 2012-13 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Dhawan's former Hyderabad teammate David Warner had also achieved the feat playing in the now-defunct Champions League T20 for New South Wales Blues. T20 superstars Luke Wright and Michael Klinger achieved the same feat in the English T20 Blast in 2014 and 2015 respectively, while Kevin Pietersen, Marco Marais and Reeza Hendricks have also slammed consecutive hundreds in T20s. The trio achieved their feats in the erstwhile Ram Slam T20 tournament in South Africa.

Dhawan has aggregated a staggering 323 runs in his last four innings and has now accumulated more than 5000 runs in his IPL career. The 34-year-old became the fifth batsmen to hit the 5k mark in the Dream11 IPL, after Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and David Warner. The Delhi opener has now amassed 5044 runs in 168 innings in the tournament, at an average of 35.02 with two centuries and 39 half-centuries. Dhawan has been a consistent run-getter over the last few seasons despite the change of base from Hyderabad to Delhi.

The Dream11 IPL 2020 marked the fifth consecutive season that the 34-year-old smashed more than 450 runs in the competition and the left-handed opener is one of the leading run-scorers this edition. Only Punjab captain and fellow Team India teammate KL Rahul (540) has aggregated has more runs than Shikhar Dhawan (465) in this IPL and the Delhi opener will hope that he can continue his form as they look to win their maiden title. Delhi are currently atop the Dream11 IPL standings, having collected 14 points in their 10 games so far.

