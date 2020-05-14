Shikhar Dhawan Picks MS Dhoni Over Virat Kohli As Best Indian Captain He Has Played Under

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni is one of the greatest captains to have graced the sport. MS Dhoni is known for his cool and calm demeanour on the field, which is also cited as one of the reasons behind his success. MS Dhoni is the only captain in world cricket who has won all the three ICC events (T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup & Champions Trophy) as captain. India became a force to be reckoned with under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

Shikhar Dhawan snubs Virat Kohli, picks MS Dhoni as favourite captain

On the other hand, after MS Dhoni relinquished captaincy duties, Virat Kohli took over and the right-hander has done an impressive job of leading the team. India won it's first-ever Test series in Australia under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. India's performance overseas has also improved massively, which has often led to the comparisons between the two champion cricketers.

Now, India opener Shikhar Dhawan has picked his favourite captain between the two. Shikhar Dhawan was involved in a rapid-fire round on an Instagram live session with former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan. In the rapid-fire round, Shikhar Dhawan said that he has only played under two captains as of now, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. The southpaw picked the latter as his favourite captain. Although Dhawan did make his Test and ODI debuts under Dhoni, the choice comes a surprise since the left-hander knows Kohli since their teens, having played lot of cricket together at Delhi and developing a strong friendship as a result of that.

Shikhar Dhawan also picked Rohit Sharma as his favourite batting partner over Virat Kohli. Shikhar Dhawan also praised Sharma for his phenomenal performance in the last year's ICC World Cup saying that Rohit Sharma did brilliantly in the World Cup as he scored five centuries. While Shikhar Dhawan snubbed Virat Kohli while picking his favourite captain, he named the current India captain as the 'best current Indian batsman'. When Shikhar Dhawan was asked to pick the toughest bowler he had faced, he named Australia speedster Mitchell Starc.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER