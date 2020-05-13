Rohit Sharma Calls For MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina's Return To The Indian Team

Former India captain MS Dhoni took a break from cricket after India's loss to New Zealand at the 2019 ICC World Cup and the 38-year-old was set to return to the game by leading CSK in the IPL 2020. However, the future of IPL 2020 currently remains uncertain due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has further jeopardized MS Dhoni's comeback to the national team.

On the other hand, Suresh Raina who was one of the most important members of the Indian team not long ago, has significantly fallen out of favour since the last three years. The southpaw is struggling to get back into the Indian team and it seems like his international career is in its twilight as well.

Rohit Sharma backs Suresh Raina & MS Dhoni for India comeback

Recently, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was involved in an Instagram live session with CSK batting mainstay Suresh Raina. During the live session, Rohit Sharma expressed his wish to see Suresh Raina make a comeback into the national team and remains hopeful of seeing MS Dhoni playing international cricket again. Rohit Sharma told Suresh Raina that he realizes how tough it is to sit out after playing for so many years. He added that there have always been conversations within the squad that Suresh Raina deserves a place, considering the southpaw's all-round skills and experience.

Rohit Sharma further said that he has seen Suresh Raina play for so long that he feels somehow or the other, the CSK star should be back into the team. He added that all he can do is perform as all the other factors are not in his hands. Suresh Raina replied that he remains hopeful of making a national comeback and added that he has 3 years of cricket left in him.

The duo also spoke about the much-awaited comeback of MS Dhoni to the international fold. Suresh Raina said that MS Dhoni was batting and keeping wickets well during the practice sessions that CSK held before the pandemic brought a halt to all cricket action. Rohit Sharma replied saying that if MS Dhoni was batting well, he should play and hoped that MS Dhoni will start playing soon.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI