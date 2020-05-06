Shikhar Dhawan Posts Dance Video As Birthday Wish For Daughter, Gets Comic Reply: Watch

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is having a gala time while spending time at home during the India lockdown. With no IPL action taking place due to India lockdown, the cricketer has been active on social media by posting videos with wife Ayesha and son Zoravar. On Tuesday, Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram and wished his daughter Aliyah on her birthday with a very unique post.

India lockdown: Shikhar Dhawan's latest video with daughter on her birthday

On Tuesday, Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to wish his daughter Aliyah Dhawan on her birthday. The 34-year-old cricketer shared a video in which he can be seen dancing with his daughter. Though Shikhar Dhawan's daughter Aliyah did not dance in perfect sync with her father, however, the chemistry was clearly visible between the two. While sharing the video, Dhawan also expressed his love for his daughter and asked her to ‘always shine like a star.'

Shikhar Dhawan's daughter Aliyah, was also quick to respond to her father's post. Here's the post -

Shikhar Dhawan son helps him in cleaning house

On Monday, the Delhi Capitals opener shared a video with his son in which the duo can be seen doing a fun activity. In the video, Shikhar Dhawan's son Zorawar can be seen helping his father while he is booming the house. Shikhar Dhawan's son Zorawar can be seen helping his father by making use of a dustpan attached to a remote control car.

Apart from helping his father in cleaning the house, Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoarawar was recently seen playing cricket inside the house the video of which was shared by the cricketer on his Instagram account. The video also has a background commentary track, which tried to create a real game environment between Dhawan and his son.

Shikhar Dhawan and his IPL career so far

Shikhar Dhawan has so far played 159 IPL matches and scored 4,579 runs. The left-hander was signed by IPL franchise Delhi Capitals from Sunrisers Hyderabad in a trade deal in 2019. His participation in the IPL tournament will have to wait after BCCI decided to postpone the IPL 2020 due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

(PHOTO: SHIKHAR DHAWAN / INSTAGRAM)