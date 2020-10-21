Shikhar Dhawan Part Of Dream11 IPL History For Featuring In Delhi's 1st And 100th Loss Too

Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 106 against Punjab on Tuesday, October 20 in the 38th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Despite his ‘Player of the Match’ effort, Delhi, lost to Punjab by five wickets to register their third defeat of the season. Delhi’s recent loss to Punjab was also their 100th overall defeat across all Dream11 IPL seasons.

Delhi vs Punjab result: Shikhar Dhawan adjudged ‘Player of the Match’

Shikhar Dhawan is adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant knock of 106*.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/IMsogwSmst — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 20, 2020

Also Read | 'Shreyas Is In Pain But Is Able To Move His Shoulder': Dhawan

Delhi vs Punjab result: Delhi suffers 100th defeat, Shikhar Dhawan part of history

Prior to the Delhi vs Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 game, both teams were stuck at 99 defeats for over a week. While both Delhi and Punjab managed to delay the inevitable for a while, it was Delhi who got to their century of losses first with a rare defeat this season to become the first side in the history of the tournament to do so. Ever since the inception of Dream11 IPL back in 2008, Delhi have played 187 matches across all seasons to win 82, lose 100 and were involved in three tied affairs and two no-results.

Interestingly, Shikhar Dhawan was also part of the Delhi playing XI back in 2008 when they suffered their first-ever Dream11 IPL defeat. While their 100th overall defeat came at the hands of the Punjab side, their first loss also came against the same franchise. In the 2008 game, Shikhar Dhawan scored a duck in his side’s four-wicket defeat to Punjab and 106 runs from just 61 balls in their 100th loss in Dubai 12 years later.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan Terms His Match-winning Ton Against Chennai As 'very Special'

A look into Delhi vs Punjab head to head record

The Delhi vs Punjab head to head record indicates some favourable numbers for the Punjab franchise. The two sides have faced each other in 26 matches across all Dream11 IPL seasons, where Punjab came up trumps on 14 occasions. On the other hand, Delhi managed to register 11 wins over their rivals.

A look into Shikhar Dhawan Dream11 IPL stats

Shikhar Dhawan’s 106-run knock against Punjab was his second hundred this season. His twin hundreds came in back-to-back matches, thus making him the first Dream11 IPL batsman to register consecutive centuries in the tournament. Overall, the Shikhar Dhawan Dream11 IPL stats composes of some staggering numbers. In 169 matches, he has stockpiled 5,044 runs at an average of 35.02 with two centuries and 39 half-centuries.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Slams Back-to-back Tons, Fans Scream 'Gabbar Is Back' On Twitter

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Blasted By Netizens For Running Out Marcus Stoinis In Loss Against Mumbai

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.