Shikhar Dhawan Blasted By Netizens For Running Out Marcus Stoinis In Loss Against Mumbai

Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan has had a forgettable start to his Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign in the UAE. The southpaw wasn't among the runs in the first six matches of the tournament, which is why he was subjected to severe criticism. Several fans expressed their disappointment at Shikhar Dhawan's performances and urged the Delhi management to axe him from the team.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Netizens slam Shikhar Dhawan for running Marcus Stoinis out

However, Shikhar Dhawan came back strongly in last night's match against Mumbai as he smashed an unbeaten 52-ball 69 to propel his team to a respectable total after his side was dented with early wickets. Despite being amongst the runs, Shikhar Dhawan was slammed on Twitter for his error in judgement which ended up in Marcus Stoinis being run out.

Marcus Stoinis has been sensational form in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far, both with bat and ball. The Australian international has risen to the occasion whenever his team has found itself in a spot of bother. Even on Sunday's fixture against Mumbai, Marcus Stoinis looked in good touch as he had scored 13 off 8 balls with two boundaries before getting run out.

It all happened on the third ball of the 17th over bowled by Rahul Chahar when Marcus Stoinis dragged a full delivery towards long-on as the Delhi duo completed a quick run. Suryakumar Yadav, who was stationed at the long-on boundary, fumbled a little before grabbing hold of the ball which prompted Shikhar Dhawan to call for a second run. Marcus Stoinis committed to the second run as soon as heard the call.

However, Shikhar Dhawan realized that there wasn't a run but it was too late as the southpaw left Marcus Stoinis stranded half-way on the pitch before Rahul Chahar collected the ball and dislodged the bails. Marcus Stoinis was left fuming after the dismissal as he made his way back to the pavillion.

Marcus Stoinis wasn't the only one who was furious at Shikhar Dhawan. The netizens were equally infuriated as they blasted Shikhar Dhawan for running the Australian all-rounder out. Several reactions poured in on Twitter where fans expressed their frustration over Stoinis' wicket. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Dhawan with the ODI safe batting from start to finish and also caused the run out of Stoinis.. Shaw giving his wicket away easily plus his poor fielding.. Stoinis cannot bowl.. Please address this. — Naija Viber (@iteezvibes) October 11, 2020

Stoinis’s run out cost DC 20 runs at least in their final score. — नम्रता (@_Namrataa) October 11, 2020

I wish Dhawan had rather run himself out than Stoinis. Burden h ye team pe — Vaishnavi Gaur (@AustenJane023) October 11, 2020

Dhawan will get proper beatings in dressing today!! Firstly for running out Ponting's fav child and secondly for sucking the life out of this inns — Spidey (@MrStarksPeter) October 11, 2020

Ponting should spank dhawan with his spring wala bat — Gryffin (@youphemise) October 11, 2020

Courtesy of their loss against Mumbai, Delhi have now slipped to the second spot in the Dream11 IPL points table with five wins and two losses. Meanwhile, according to the Delhi Dream11 IPL schedule, Shreyas Iyer's men will take on Rajasthan in Match 30 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday, October 14. Let's take a look at the complete Delhi Dream11 IPL schedule.

Delhi Dream11 IPL schedule

