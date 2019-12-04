Shikhar Dhawan Grabs Eyeballs With A Bollywood Song As His Latest Instagram Post Caption

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan uploaded a photo of himself along with his son on Instagram on Tuesday and captioned it with a famous song from Bollywood actor Salman Khan's movie Tiger Zinda hai. The southpaw wrote, "Swag se karenge sabka swagat" as he posted the picture.

Shikhar Dhawan: Latest Instagram post

It is no surprise that Dhawan is an ardent Bollywood fan. Time and again he has shown his love for Hindi films on his official Instagram account. The Indian opener often uses dialogues from Hindi films or their names as his captions on Instagram.

Not long back, he posted a picture of himself and captioned it by recreating a dialogue from the Anil Kapoor-starrer Mr. India to say "Gabbar khush hua". Dhawan's nickname in the team is Gabbar, which is a famous character from the 1975 blockbuster Sholay. There is a story behind it which the southpaw narrated in an interview.

This happened due to an incident that took place once during the Ranji Trophy. The opposition team was batting and the batsmen in the middle had formed a long and solid partnership. Naturally, Dhawan and his team got bored with the long partnership and his teammates needed some cheering up.

The Delhi lad reportedly wanted to get back the energy on the field and make it lively. So, he said a few dialogues to the batsmen from the slip cordon "Bohot yaarana lagta hain dono ka (referring to their strong partnership), Suvar ke Baccho!!" which left the whole team in splits. This is one of the famous dialogues from the film Sholay, one of India's most adored films. The dialogue was said by one of the most iconic villains 'Gabbar'. Since then, Dhawan has been lovingly referred to by that name.

Dhawan's next mission will be to put in a good performance in the T20I series against West Indies which will get underway on December 6. There are a few players who are in contention for the opener's slot in T20Is. With the T20 World Cup that will be played in Australia next year, this is a perfect opportunity for the left-hander to cement his place in the side.

