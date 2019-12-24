Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma To Play For Delhi In Ranji Trophy Game Against Hyderabad

Indian cricket stars Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma will be returning to cricket in Delhi's Round 3 encounter in the Ranji Trophy on Wednesday, December 25. Delhi will be taking on Hyderabad in the 4-day match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Here are a few details about the return of the experienced cricketers

Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma to bolster Delhi

Ishant Sharma had been a vital part of the Indian squad as they ran through Bangladesh in the Test series that took place in November. He was the leading wicket-taker in the India-dominated Test series as he took 12 wickets across the 2 Test matches. After that, as a part of BCCI's Player Workload Management strategy, Sharma was rested for some time and was not included in the Ranji Trophy fixtures that his side (Delhi) played. He will now be making a return to domestic cricket by featuring in the Dhruv Shorey-led side.

Shikhar Dhawan did not see his best in 2019 as the southpaw missed out on most of the ICC Cricket World Cup because of an injury and as the year approached its end, he faced another unfortunate injury in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game. Dhawan was excluded from the recently concluded India vs. West Indies series and the southpaw will be vying to make a return to cricket. He has been included in India's squad for the Sri Lanka T20Is and the Australia ODIs at home in January 2020.

Delhi vs. Hyderabad Ranji Trophy Details

Fixture: Delhi vs Hyderabad, Ranji Trophy Round 3

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Where to watch: Star Sports 2, Hotstar and Jio TV.

Delhi Squad:

Dhruv Shorey (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Vikas Mishra, Pawan Suyal, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Shivam Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Jonty Sidhu, Tejas Baroka, Kunal Chandela, Anuj Rawat, Lalit Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Shivank Vashisht, and Kunwar Bidhuri.

Hyderabad Squad:

Tanmay Agarwal (captain), Akshath Reddy, Bavanaka Sandeep, Kolla Sumanth, Ravi Kiran, Mehdi Hassan, Chama V Milind, Himalay Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj, Palakodeti Sairam, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rohit Rayudu, Saaketh Sairam, Jamalpur Mallikarjun, Yudhvir Singh, and Shashidhar Reddy.

