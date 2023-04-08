Former India captain MS Dhoni and Team Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan are two legends of modern-day cricket and need no introduction for their contribution to the Indian cricket team. Dhoni has a very big hand in shaping Dhawan's career as he was the captain who sent in the left-handed attacking batsman to open the innings with Rohit Sharma during the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Shikhar Dhawan performed really well during that tournament and became a permanent opener of the team. Since then Shikhar has never looked back and now is considered to be one of the greatest openers of the Indian team.

However, former Indian captain MS Dhoni though doesn't need any introduction to what he has done for Indian cricket and has also given the country and the Indian fans many moments to celebrate. Dhoni is often known for his cool and calm nature and is known as 'Captain Cool' amongst his fans. However, it doesn't matter how much cool and calm the person is he or she gets furious at some or the other time.

The same case happened with MS Dhoni when he was seen getting furious at Manish Pandey during Team India's tour of South Africa in 2018. During a T20I match of the tour while batting together Dhoni and Pandey were batting together.

'If our leader will not hold the reins': Shikhar Dhawan

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan was also a part of that dressing and when he was asked what does happen in the dressing after such incidents in a recent interview on Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube channel, "Nothing happens, there is pressure on the field, we have to finish the overs on time, we have to run the bowlers. If our leader will not hold the reins, then how will things go, then the boys will walk at their own pace. After such things, a fine will be imposed on us and our captain will be out, so on such occasions, we should also pull the reins."

Coming back to the highlights of that match so in the second T20I played in Centurion on Team India's 2018 tour of South Africa. the Indian team batting first managed to score 188/4. MS Dhoni and Manish Pandey scored the fifties in the match and took their team to a good first-innings total.

However, the Indian bowlers were not able to defend the target and the Indian team lost the match by six wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan and MS Dhoni will now face each other in the IPL 2023 leading their respective teams Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.