CSK Vs MI, IPL 2023 | Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Defeat Mumbai Indians By 7 Wickets

Image: BCCI/IPL
Ravindra Jadeja has been named the player of the match for his figures of 3/20.
Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets in Match 12 of IPL 2023.
Kumar Kartikeya dismissed Shivam Dube for 28 off 26 balls. Chennai 125/3 in 14.2 overs.
Chennai Super Kings crossed the 100-run mark in the 11th over of their chase. They need 56 off 54 balls to win the match against Mumbai Indians.
Ajinkya Rahane has been dismissed for 61 off 27 balls by Piyush Chawla. Chennai 82/2 in 8 overs.
Ajinkya Rahane is on fire as he smashed his half-century off just 19 balls. Chennai 68/1 after the end of powerplay.
Jason Behrendorff dismissed Devon Conway for a duck. Chennai 0/1 in 0.4 overs.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway opened the batting for Chennai Super Kings. Jason Behrendorff took the new ball for Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians scored 157/8 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings in Match 12 of IPL 2023. (Kishan 32 off 21, Jadeja 4-0-20-3)
Tushar Deshpande dismissed Tim David for 31 off 22 balls. Mumbai Indians 131/8 in 17 overs.
Sisanda Magala dismissed Tristan Stubbs for 5 off 10 balls. Dwaine Pretorious and Ruturaj Gaikwad completed an amazing relay catch near the boundary rope. MI 113/7 in 16 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed Tilak Varma LBW for 22 off 18 balls. Mumbai 102/6 in 13 overs.
Mitchell Santner dismissed Arshad Khan LBW for 2 off 4 balls. Mumbai 76/5 in 9.1 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja removed Cameron Green for 12 off 11 balls. He took a brilliant catch off his own bowling to dismiss the million-dollar player. MI 73/4 in 8.2 overs.
Mitchell Santner trapped Suryakumar Yadav LBW for 1 off 2 balls. Mumbai 67/3 in 7.3 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed Ishan Kishan for 32 off 21 balls. Mumbai Indians 64/2 in 6.4 overs.
Ishan Kishan smashed Sisanda Magala for back-to-back boundaries in the 6th over of the match. MI are 61/1 in 6 overs.
Tushar Deshpande dismissed Rohit Sharma for 21 off 13 balls. He dislodged Rohit's stumps with a back-of-a-length delivery. MI 38/1 in 4 overs.
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan opened the batting for Mumbai Indians. Deepak Chahar took the new ball for Chennai.
CSK Subs: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati
MI Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Karthikeya, Nehal Wadhera
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first in Match 12 of IPL 2023.
Mumbai Indians are looking for their first win of the season. The Rohit Sharma-led side were decimated in their opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Probable bat-first XI: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Moeen Ali, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Ambati Rayudu, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 MS Dhoni (capt&wk), 9 Sisanda Magala/Mitchell Santner, 10 Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 11 Deepak Chahar
Possible bowl-first XI: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Moeen Ali, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 MS Dhoni (capt&wk), 8 Sisanda Magala/Mitchell Santner, 9 Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 10 Deepak Chahar, 11 Tushar Deshpande
Probable bat-first XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Cameron Green, 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Nehal Wadhera, 7 Tim David, 8 Hrithik Shokeen, 9 Arshad Khan, 10 Kumar Karthikeya/Piyush Chawla, 11 Jofra Archer
Probable bowl-first XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Cameron Green, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Nehal Wadhera, 6 Tim David, 7 Hrithik Shokeen, 8 Jason Benrendorff, 9 Arshad Khan, 10 Kumar Karthikeya/Piyush Chawla, 11 Jofra Archer
Rohit Sharma's form is a matter of concern for the Mumbai Indians as the team's captain has not been able to reach a big score for the team and he also got out for a low score in the match vs RCB.
CSK bowler Deepak Chahar after returning to the franchise in the IPL 2023 will look to make a comeback in the match against Mumbai Indians.
In the upcoming clash between CSK and MI all the eyes will be on Ruturaj Gaikwad as he is the current orange cap holder and will once again look to score big against Mumbai Indians.
Batting will be a reason for concern for the Mumbai Indians as none of the top batsmen including Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav were able to perform against RCB and only Tilak Varma was the lone batsman on the crease and took his team to a respectable score. The franchise would want the batting line up to fire against CSK.
The bowling has been an area of concern for the Chennai Super Kings and the pace attack has not been able to perform well in the tournament so far. The team would want the bowlers to perform in the match against MI and also help to win the match.