Shreyas Iyer Reveals Team India's Most 'funny Man' On Twitter And It Is NOT Shikhar Dhawan

The coronavirus pandemic has brought normal life to a halt across the world. Major sports tournaments have been postponed, which includes the much-anticipated 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Due to the stoppage of on-field activities, cricketers have been extremely active on social media.

The likes of Micthell McClenaghan, Brad Hogg and Dean Jones have been interacting with fans as they are seen responding to their questions. Now, India cricketer Shreyas Iyer has joined the bandwagon. The right-hander took to Twitter to interact with his fans.

Shreyas Iyer names Yuzvendra Chahal as the funniest cricketer

Shreyas Iyer shared a post on Twitter saying that he had never done a question and answer session in the past. And with the world being quarantined, he felt this is the best time to do so. As soon as Shreyas Iyer posted the tweet, fans started shooting their questions at him.

One of the fans questioned Shreyas Iyer about who is the funniest cricketer in the Indian team. His answer didn't come as a surprise. Shreyas Iyer said that the funniest character in the team is Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal is known for his antics off the field courtesy his numerous Tiktok Videos, social media posts and 'Chahal TV', in which he is seen hilariously roasting his teammates after India plays an international match or an IPL game involving RCB.

Who is most funniest cricketer in indian cricket team?#AskShreyas — Madhvi Sharma (@MadhviS84267165) March 25, 2020

Recently, Shreyas Iyer had a wonderful tour of New Zealand. He scored 153 runs in the five-match T20I series at an average of 51.00. Shreyas Iyer also was the top-scorer for the Indian team in the three-match ODI series with 217 runs at an impressive average of 72.33. Shreyas Iyer also has solved the No. 4 conundrum for India with his recent exploits. The right-hander has been extremely impressive in recent times with his willow.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHREYAS IYER TWITTER