Shikhar Dhawan's Wife Aesha Slams Fan For Shamelessly Calling Son Zoravar 'black'

The Black Lives Matter movement has been going from strength to strength since the murder of George Floyd by a white police officer. Sports stars from around the world have lent their support to the Black Lives Matter movement and spoken out against racism. In the cricketing world, players such as Daren Sammy and Chris Gayle have been leading the Black Lives Matter initiative.

On Monday, Aesha Dhawan, the wife of Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to speak against racism. Shikhar Dhawan’s wife was speaking against a racist comment that was made against the Shikhar Dhawan family. The comment was directed against Zorawar, who is the son of Shikhar Dhawan.

A strong message on racism from Aesha Dhawan, the wife of Shikhar Dhawan

Aesha Dhawan shared a screenshot of an Instagram comment which contained degrading comments about the Shikhar Dhawan family. In the screenshot, a comment calling Shikhar Dhawan’s son Zorawar ‘black’ can be seen. The comment targeted the Shikhar Dhawan family, and read "Zorabar Son, you are black, you will remain black." In a strong reply, Aesha Dhawan highlighted the comment and questioned why people are concerned about skin colour.

Shikhar Dhawan’s wife wrote that it doesn’t matter if the person is brown, black or yellow. Aesha Dhawan also wrote that she found it funny that Indian people seem to have a problem with brown skin colour, despite it being very common in India.

She concluded by saying that she owns herself completely and so do her kids, referring to the Shikhar Dhawan family. The caption also read "It's like you are only denying your self. And another thing is that the more you deny your reality the more you are suffering." In a later comment, Aesha Dhawan explained the reason behind the message. She said that her only motive was to highlight what is happening in our society. The post has since been deleted by Aesha Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan had recently shared a video with his son. The video showed Shikhar Dhawan rescuing a pigeon, with the caption reading “All lives matter. So if you ever have the opportunity to save a life, please honour that." Shikhar Dhawan was expected to turn up for IPL franchise Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the IPL 2020 edition. While the competition was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is expected to be held in later this year. If that turns out to be true, Indian fans will be able to see the opener turn out for Delhi Capitals this year.

Image Courtesy: instagram/aesha.dhawan5