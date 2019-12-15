Starc Leads The Pace Attack As Aussies Thrash NZ In The First Test At Perth

Starc-led Australian pace attack thrashed the Kiwis in the first Test on Sunday to gain lead in the Trans-Tasman series. Australia registered a comfortable win by 296 runs as the hosts bowled out New Zealand for just 171 runs on the fourth day of the pink-ball Test.

The Aussie pace attack dominated throughout the match as they bowled out the Kiwis in the first innings for a mere 166 with the pacers accounting for 13 wickets in both the innings. Mitchell Starc was adjourned the player of the match for his figures of 9-97.

Australia win!



The hosts take a one-nil lead in the Trans-Tasman Series after a comprehensive 296-run win. #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/1sCkDeYD2G — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 15, 2019

Aussie pacers thrash Blackcaps

Despite Taylor's first innings heroics and Watling's resistance in the second innings, the Blackcaps could never find their way into the game. Marnus Labuschagne's consecutive third century along with Travis Head's brilliant half-century helped Australia put up a mammoth total of 416 before losing all their wickets.

In response, New Zealand could only manage 166 as Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc to scalp a fifer. A quickfire 50 from Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Burns helped the Aussies put themselves into the dominating position as they set up a target of 467 runs.

However, Australia's Nathan Lyon had plans to finish the game early as he picked up quick wickets to dismiss the New Zealand side for 171 runs.

Injury setback

Justin Langer confirmed that pacer Josh Hazlewood will miss out on the second Test match and the fast bowler is in doubt for the New Year test match in Sydney as well. The scans have shown that Hazlewood has suffered a 'low-grade hamstring tear' in his left leg.

Speaking about the replacements, the head coach said, "Without doubt, 'Patto' (Pattinson) and Michael Neser will be in the squad 100% and we'll look whether we replace Josh with another fast bowler."

"The obvious one would be Peter Siddle actually. He did a really good job in the Ashes, he's bowling very well for Victoria and it's at the MCG where he's played a lot of cricket. We'll see what happens the rest of this game and then make a decision. Anyone who knows Patto, you've never seen energy like it. He's got the drive. He's said after his back surgery he'll do anything to play Test cricket again. It's a real credit he's got back to that. Being a Boxing Day Test he'll be jumping out of skin to play," he added.

