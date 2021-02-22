Shivam Dube IPL 2021 Salary, Net Worth, House And Top Stats Of RR All-rounder

India's dynamic all-rounder Shivam Dube had emerged as a promising prospect for Indian Premier League franchises after the youngster's exploits in the T20 Mumbai League. After having represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore for two seasons, the exciting cricketer will now ply his trade for the Rajasthan Royals in the forthcoming edition of the cash-rich league. The Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals also showed interest in signing the cricketer but the Shivam Dube IPL auction bid was ultimately won by the champions of the inaugural season.

Shivam Dube IPL auction: Rajasthan Royals acquire services of the talented all-rounder

What is the Shivam Dube net worth figure?

Various unconfirmed reports suggest that the Shivam Dube net worth is estimated to be some around ₹10 crore to ₹15 crore. The player's major source of income comes from the compensation he receives for playing in the Indian Premier League. Moreover, Dube also takes home a handsome paycheck for his appearances in international cricket, as well as for representing Mumbai in the domestic competitions. The swashbuckling batter was paid ₹5 crore per season by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, whereas the Shivam Dube IPL 2021 is ₹4.40 crore.

Shivam Dube career stats

The all-rounder has featured in 15 T20I matches for Team India and has scored 105 runs at a strike-rate of 136.4. The player also has scored an impressive half-century against West Indies in the shortest format. Dube has 5 T20I wickets to his name. Shivam Dube has also played an ODI. However, he failed he had an underwhelming outing on his debut, and since then has not been a part of the 50-over setup.

Looking at the Shivam Dube career stats in the IPL, the left-handed batsman has amassed 169 runs in 15 games at a strike-rat of 122.5. Moreover, he has also picked up four wickets with his medium-pace bowling in the competition with an economy rate of 7.59. The youngster will be keen to make the most of the opportunity with the Rajasthan Royals after an ordinary stint with the Bangalore-based franchise.

Shivam Dube house

The cricketer hails from Mumbai and currently resides there with his family. Shivam Dube's father Rajesh was the one who identified the player's cricketing talent at a very young age. They also had prepared a turf wicket in the backyard of their house, where the two would practice regularly.

