Stuart Broad Predicts Motera Will Beat MCG In THIS Major Aspect In International Cricket

The third Test of the India vs England 2021 Test series that is slated to be played in Ahmedabad is one of the most-anticipated games of India's home season, primarily for two reasons. It will not only be India's annual pink-ball Test but also the first game to be played at the newly-constructed world's largest cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad. The new Motera stadium which has a whopping capacity of 1,10,000 with high-tech indoor facilities will play host to the final two India vs England Tests.

Stuart Broad reckons that new Motera stadium has potential to outdo iconic MCG

Indian and English players are in awe of the newly built arena with a number of cricketers taking to social media, expressing their admiration for the stadium. England pacer Stuart Broad also seems to be smitten with the new Motera Stadium as he claimed that the Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium has the potential to even outdo the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in terms of crowd noise when at full capacity.

Stuart Broad, in his column for The Daily Mail, said that the new stadium at Motera, the biggest in the world, is so impressive that it has a bit of an aura about it even when empty. Calling the new Motera stadium a 'coliseum', Broad stated that he can only imagine what it will be like at 50 per cent capacity with 55,000 people in during the India vs England 3rd Test that is set to get underway on Wednesday.

Broad reckoned that with 110,000, at a T20 World Cup match later this year, he doesn't know if they would be able to hear themselves. The right-arm quick also took a trip down the memory lane and recalled his experience during an Ashes Test back in 2017-18. Broad revealed that the loudest he has ever heard a crowd was at the MCG in the 2017-18 Ashes when he caught David Warner on 99 only to realise that Tom Curran had bowled a no-ball. He added that when the southpaw reached his hundred on the next ball, the noise was incredible but admitted that he feels the Ahmedabad new stadium has the potential to outdo it.

Meanwhile, Broad didn't play a big part in the first two Tests. The Englishman, who was out of the playing XI, for the first Test returned to the team for the second Test in the absence of James Anderson. Broad, who bowled only 20 overs in the entire game, went wicketless. With Anderson returning for the pink-ball Test, it is likely that Broad will be rested for the much-anticipated game.

SOURCE: STUART BROAD INSTAGRAM

