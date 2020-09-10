Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram To Ignore IPL Snub With Sri Lanka Premier League Mentoring Role

Regarded as one of the greatest fast-bowlers of their respective eras, Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram reportedly are looking to explore new territories. With their vast cricketing as well as broadcasting experience, the Pakistan legends are considered as a valued addition for franchise-based leagues. Speculation is rife that the Pakistani greats are likely to join hands with Sri Lanka Premier League 2020 as mentors.

Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram set to join Sri Lanka Premier League 2020?

According to a report by Daily Express, Sri Lanka Premier League 2020 might have Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram taking up mentor roles for the league. Wasim Akram will bring insights from his prolific cricket career along with his prior experience of coaching various franchises. His association with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League as a bowling coach-cum-mentor proved to be fruitful for the franchise. In his stints with Pakistan Super League franchises like Islamabad United, Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings, the former Pakistan captain has groomed and discovered several new talents.

Shoaib Akhtar, on the other hand, may not be as experienced as his former teammate but has mentored the Lahore Qalandars side in the PSL in the past. He has earned a name for himself through several platforms post his retirement after the 2011 World Cup. Shoaib Akhtar was a regular feature in the IPL commentary panel before being snubbed by the BCCI in 2019.

Munaf Patel and Praveen Kumar to reportedly feature in Sri Lanka Premier League 2020

The management has added high-profile Pakistani cricketers like Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez in the initial list of icon cricketers. Moreover, international players such as AB De Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Yuvraj Singh, Sunil Narine, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Irfan Pathan, Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Shane Watson and Shakib Al Hasan could also feature in the Sri Lanka Premier League 2020. An official from the organising team also reported that former India players Munaf Patel and Praveen Kumar will also feature in Sri Lanka Premier League 2020.

The inclusion of Indian players is subjected to the issue of NOCs by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The tournament will feature 23 matches in total as each team is likely to play a minimum of 8 and maximum of 10 matches. The Sri Lankan board is leaving no stoned unturned to ensure the league's success. Several high-profile names like Vivian Richards, Brian Lara and Kumar Sangakkara have also reportedly been approached to be a part of Sri Lanka Premier League 2020.

Sri Lanka Premier League 2020 postponed

SPL 2020 was scheduled to take place between August 28 and September 20, in which 23 matches were to be played. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the tournament has been postponed till November-December.

