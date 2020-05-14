Shoaib Akhtar Posts Chilling Bouncer Video, Dares ICC To Troll Him With New Emoji

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar continues to hit International Cricket Council (ICC) with bouncers after posting a video of himself troubling batsmen with his pace. Shoaib Akhtar's latest response comes after ICC trolled the former cricketer for his comments on getting Australia's star batsman Steve Smith out in just four deliveries even now.

Shoaib Akhtar had earlier claimed that even today, after bowling 3 bouncers to Steve Smith, he can dismiss the Australian on the fourth delivery. As a result, the ICC used an image of Michael Jordan looking at the tweet and then bursting out in laughter. Shoaib Akhtar's comment on Steve Smith came after ESPNcricinfo paired 10 retired cricketers with 10 current superstars in a tweet and questioned the fans on which contest they would like to see take place.

A symbolic tweet, how ICC has thrown neutrality out of the window.

Basically this is how the state of affairs are run there :) https://t.co/OEoJx30lXt — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 13, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar's latest tweet trolling ICC

In the latest tweet, Shoaib Akhtar shared a video in which he can be seen hurting the likes of Gary Kirsten, Brian Lara, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar with his bouncers. In one of the clip, Akhtar can be seen bowling yorker to Ashley Giles and dismantling the stumps. Here's the video -

Dear @icc, find a new meme or Emoji. Sorry i couldn't find any, only found some real videos 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eYID4ZXTvT — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 13, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar bowling: Former cricketer's international career

Coming to Shoaib Akhtar's bowling, the 44-year-old had an impressive career while playing for Pakistan in all formats. Shoaib Akhtar has represented his country in 46 Tests, picking up 178 wickets at an average of 25.69. The right-arm pacer also played 163 ODIs in which he picked up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97 and 19 wickets in 15 T20Is.

During his international career, Akhtar also bowled the fastest ball in the history of cricket which clocked 161.3 km/h. The Shoaib Akhtar fastest ball came against England on 22 February 2003 in a World Cup match at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.

(IMAGE: SHOAIB AKHTAR / TWITTER/ AP)