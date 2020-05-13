Shoaib Akhtar Hits Back At ICC For Trolling Him Over Steve Smith Bouncer Comments

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has taken a jibe at International Cricket Council (ICC) after they trolled the pacer for his comment on Australian batsman Steve Smith. Shoaib Akhtar had earlier this week joked that he would be able to get Steve Smith out with his fourth ball, after hitting him with three bouncers. ICC, in their reply, came up with a meme which had an image of basketball legend Michael Jordan laughing loud.

Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol https://t.co/6vvmrfFHNK — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 11, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar's comment on Steve Smith came after ESPNcricinfo in a tweet paired 10 retired cricketers with 10 current superstars and questioned the fans on which contest they would like to see take place. One of the options in the list was a contest between Akhtar and Smith. The list also had name of Sachin Tendulkar, who was paired against Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan.

Shoaib Akhtar hits back at ICC

Shoaib Akhtar, while taking a jibe at ICC, in his latest tweet, said that the neutrality has been thrown out of the window and ICC's tweet clearly shows their partiality towards some teams and players. Here is Shoaib Akhtar's tweet -

A symbolic tweet, how ICC has thrown neutrality out of the window.

Basically this is how the state of affairs are run there :) https://t.co/OEoJx30lXt — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 13, 2020



Shoaib Akhtar on Steve Smith's batting

This wasn't the first time that the 44-year-old has taken a swipe at Steve Smith. Previously while talking on his YouTube channel Shoaib Akhtar termed Smith’s batting technique as poor. Shoaib Akhtar said that he was surprised at how Steve Smith managed to score so many runs despite having an unorthodox style.

Shoaib Akhtar then said that if he was playing in his time, he would have definitely tried to hurt him. Akhtar had an incredible international career for Pakistan in which he played 46 Tests, picking up 178 wickets at an average of 25.69. The right-arm pacer also played 163 ODIs in which he picked up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97 and 19 wickets in 15 T20Is.

(IMAGE: SHOAIB AKHTAR/ INSTAGRAM)

