ICC Recklessly Trolls Shoaib Akhtar Over His Claim To Get Steve Smith Out In 4 Balls

The International Cricket Council (ICC) brutally trolled former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday after he claimed that he could get Steve Smith out in just four deliveries. Taking to Twitter, the apex cricket council used a popular Michael Jordan meme to brush of Akhtar's remarks after he made his claim.

Responding to a tweet, Akhtar had claimed that even today, '3 hurting bouncers' and he could dismiss Steve Smith on the fourth ball. To which, ICC used an image of Michael Jordan hypothetically looking at the tweet and then bursting out in laughter. Netizens cracked up at the humorous post by the ICC. Here are a few of the reactions:

Akhtar destroyed in seconds..😂😂 — Sai Prasad (@freaky_guy55) May 12, 2020

Trolling level 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 — Frankly Speaking ❁ (@Speakster___) May 12, 2020

Akhtar's plan to dismiss Kohli

Recently, Shoaib Akhtar had revealed the manner in which he would have got Indian skipper Virat Kohli out, had he been bowling to him. One of the quickest bowlers of his time, Akhtar was dreaded by several batsmen. During an Instagram live session, Shoaib Akhtar said that he would lure Virat Kohli into driving the ball outside off-stump in an attempt to get him out. He stated that would go wider of the crease and pitch the ball up and shape it away from Virat Kohli to make that happen. If that does not work, he would resort to his pace i.e. bowl him at 150 kph, which would surely get the Indian great out.

Shoaib Akhtar wants to coach IPL side KKR

According to the website News Track, in a conversation on the Helo app, Shoaib Akhtar not only expressed his desire to coach Team India's bowlers but also become the bowling coach of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders. During the interactive session, Shoaib Akhtar made it clear that if he gets a chance to become a bowling coach in the IPL, then he would like to join the KKR team. The 44-year-old during the interaction also said that by taking up the role of Team India bowling coach, he will be able to inject his qualities in the Men in Blue’s fast bowlers.