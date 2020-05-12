Shoaib Akhtar Claims He Can Dismiss No.1 Test Batsman Steve Smith Within 4 Deliveries

Former Australia captain Steve Smith is arguably one of the best batsmen in modern-day cricket. The right-hander is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to the longest format of the game and is widely regarded as the best batsman in the format at the moment. Steve Smith is the No. 1 ranked batsman in Test cricket, who has been consistently churning out runs for the Australian team.

Not only at home, but Steve Smith has also proven himself all over the world including India and England, which are considered as two of the toughest places to tour for overseas teams and more so, batsmen. In the 2015 Ashes series in England, he scored two centuries, including a double century at Lord’s while in the 2017 tour of India, he scored three centuries in four games.

Shoaib Akhtar reveals how he would dismiss Steve Smith within four balls

Last year, after returning to cricket after a year, he lived up to his reputation of the best Test batsman in the world with a stunning performance in the Ashes. Smith bettered his 2015 returns with a whopping 774 runs in 4 Tests. Bowlers all over the world aim to take Steve Smith's wicket but it is no mean feat as the former Australian captain doesn't give away his wicket easily more often than not. However, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar boasts that if it was up to him, he would surely get Steve Smith out every four deliveries.

Shoaib Akhtar responded to a tweet from ESPNcricinfo which pitted players of different generations against each other and asked fans to pick their favourite battle. Shoaib Akhtar, who was pitted against Steve Smith, responded saying that it would take him just four balls to dismiss the Australian.

Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol https://t.co/6vvmrfFHNK — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 11, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar reveals how he would dismiss Virat Kohli

Shoaib Akhtar had revealed the manner in which he would have sent Virat Kohli packing. Shoaib Akhtar was one of the quickest bowlers of his time. With his vicious pace and raw bounce, he would give nightmares to opposition batsmen. While speaking in an Instagram live session, Shoaib Akhtar said that he would lure Virat Kohli into driving the ball outside off-stump in order to get him out. If he was bowling, he would go wider of the crease and pitch the ball up and shape it away from Virat Kohli to make that happen. If that does not work, he would bowl him at 150 kph, which would surely get the Indian captain out.

