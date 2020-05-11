Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar made his debut in the national cricket team in 1997 and quickly went on to establish a reputation as one of the fastest pacers of all-time. Right from his debut, Shoaib Akhtar always loved being in the limelight and that has not changed even now during his retirement phase. The controversial Pakistan cricket pundit is often seen ranting on social media about topics related to cricket and other social issues as well. Most recently, Shoaib Akhtar gave his opinion on two former Indian openers - Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir.

Throwback to when Shoaib Akhtar broke this milestone while playing for Pakistan

#OnThisDay in 2002, @shoaib100mph became the first bowler to break the 100 mph barrier when he was measured bowling at 100.04mph (161kph) during an ODI against New Zealand at GSL. pic.twitter.com/ju2PnTwUod — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 27, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar calls Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir 'good humans but bad public speakers'

In a recent interview on social media app Helo, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar talked about ex-Indian openers - Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir’s bad public-speaking behaviour. The former KKR pacer was quoted as saying "Sehwag and Gambhir are good human beings. They are very good people. But when they come on TV they say whatever comes to their mind.”

Shoaib Akhtar further added "Even I can use bad language and be abusive towards them. But I don't say such things because children will watch the show.” The former Pakistan fast bowler went up against Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir during his playing days in the early 2000s. While it appeared that Shoaib Akhtar and Virender Sehwag had let go of bygone post their playing careers, a few months, the former was upset with the Indian opener commenting that he saw India as a market to gain money from, which is why he spoke often very nicely about the country and the cricket team, when he didn't earlier.

When it comes to Gautam Gambhir, he has had his fair share of run-ins with Pakistan cricketers, notably Shahid Afridi and Kamran Akmal. While Akmal is no longer bitter about his 2010 on-field verbal war with Gambhir, Shahid Afridi recently criticized the Member of Parliament for lacking character and having no records to be considered a great. Gambhir responded in style by claiming that his records helped India win 2 World Cup titles in 2007 and 2011 respectively and cannot take the opinion of a person who doesn't know his exact age.

Shoaib Akhtar wishes Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday

A very happy birthday to @sachin_rt . Arguably the best batsman in the history of the game. Its a pleasure to have known you, playing with you & against you.

The battles against you on the ground are a treasure of my playing days. #HappyBirthdaySachin #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/oJSN9vWCHd — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 24, 2020

