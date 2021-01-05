Shoaib Akhtar Trolls Rohit Sharma In Stunning Reply To Fan's Query On Twitter

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has a habit of being in the news. During his playing days, Akhtar used to make headlines for his bowling exploits but after retirement from cricket, the right-arm speedster has been in the news for his candid persona. Akhtar is immensely active on social media where he keeps on sharing his views with his followers and also frequently interacts with them.

Shoaib Akhtar comes with funny reply when asked to describe Rohit Sharma in one word

On Monday, Akhtar was involved in a Q and A session on Twitter where he answered lots of questions that his followers shot at him. One of the Twitter users asked Akhtar to describe Indian batsman Rohit Sharma in one word. Akhtar came up with a hilarious response as he said to the user that as soon as the word comes into the market, he will let him know about it.

Jasay he word market main aata hai toh batata hoon. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is all set to make a comeback after an injury he suffered during Dream11 IPL 2020 in the UAE and the swashbuckling opener will assume the role of Ajinkya Rahane's deputy, taking over the duties from Cheteshwar Pujara. The decision also means that Rohit is set to feature in the playing XI for the third Test at the SCG. The board has also included T Natarajan into the squad to replace Umesh Yadav, who has been ruled out of the series.

According to the India vs Australia 2021 schedule, the India vs Australia 3rd Test will start on Thursday, January 7 in Sydney. There were doubts over the venue for the India vs Australia 3rd Test after a COVID-19 outbreak began in the northern beaches region of Sydney and subsequently spread to other parts of the city. However, the Test is set to go forward as planned on Thursday and the venue which was due to operate at 50% of its usual 48,000 capacity on each day, will now be reduced to 25% as announced by Cricket Australia on Monday.

The live action of the India vs Australia 3rd Test will commence at 5:00 AM (IST). The series is currently poised at 1-1 with the game in Sydney crucial for both sides. While Australia won the opening Test in Adelaide comprehensively, India made a stunning comeback and beat the hosts to level the series.

SOURCE: SHOAIB AKHTAR TWITTER & PTI

