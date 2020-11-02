Shoaib Akhtar Irked At Pak Keeper Mohammad Rizwan's Constant Chatter Behind The Stumps

Former Pakistan quick Shoaib Akhtar was one of the quickest bowlers of his time. The Pakistan veteran was a nightmare for any batsman in the world at that time and was simply unplayable when he got going. With his lethal pace and swing, he wreaked havoc during his peak. The 'Rawalpindi Express', who was known for his aggressive bowling on the field, shifted his attacking approach off the field by his unfiltered comments.

Shoaib Akhtar annoyed with Mohammad Rizwan trying to be the captain

Time and again, the cricketing community has witnessed Akhtar passing blunt comments and speaking his mind without any inhibitions. The former pacer was at it once again as he expressed his displeasure with Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan who is currently playing in the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 series.

Akhtar is unhappy with Rizwan for constantly advising the bowlers from behind the stumps. The legendary speedster stated that he felt frustrated with the way Rizwan was trying to act as a captain and show his authority on the field. While speaking on PTV Sports, Akhtar said that Rizwan needs to speak less and not act as captain from behind the stumps.

The 45-year-old added that Rizwan will be the captain in times to come but for now he needs to stop giving too many instructions to bowlers about where to bowl. Akhtar asked Rizwan to just tell the bowler about what the batsman is trying to do and leave the rest to the bowler. Akhtar further said that Rizwan instructing bowlers was very awkward and made him extremely uncomfortable. He reckoned that without crowd noise, these things get amplified when one is listening to it on television.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 ODI series after winning the first two ODIs. The Men in Green beat Zimbabwe by 26 runs in the first match and followed it up with another comprehensive six-wicket win in the second game to clinch the series. The third ODI will be played on Tuesday, November 3 in Rawalpindi. The two teams will also compete in a three-match T20I series starting November 7.

Pakistan squad for Zimbabwe tour

Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicke-keeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, , Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar

