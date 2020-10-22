Shoaib Malik Net Worth, Pakistan Cricket And PSL Salary, House And Personal Life

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is one of the best cricketers to have emerged out of the country. The right-hander has been an avid servant of Pakistan cricket, in a career spanning over two decades. Malik hung his boots from Test cricket in 2015 and called it quits from ODIs after the end of 2019 World Cup although he continues to play for Pakistan in T20Is.

Shoaib Malik is one of the most popular and loved celebrities in Pakistan as well as in India. The Pakistani cricketer married Indian tennis player Sania Mirza in 2009 with whom he has a son named Izhaan, who was born in 2018. Malik is also among the richest Pakistan cricketers as he has been at the top for more than two decades. Let's take a look at the Shoaib Malik net worth.

Shoaib Malik net worth

According to cloudnetworth.com, the Shoaib Malik net worth is $28 million. The Shoaib Malik net worth comprises of his salary as a Pakistan cricketer. The Malik salary in PSL also contributes heavily to his net worth. The right-hander plays for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League. The Malik salary in PSL 2020 is a whopping $70,000 according to their official website. A major part of Malik's net worth comes from his several brand endorsements.

Shoaib Malik stats

The Shoaib Malik stats over the years have also been extremely impressive. The right-hander has played 35 Tests and 287 ODI where he has scored 1,898 and 7,534 runs respectively. The Pakistan stalwart has also featured in 116 T20Is for Pakistan, having scored 2335 runs at a strike-rate of 124.2.

Shoaib Malik snubbed by PCB for Zimbabwe series

Pakistan recently left out veterans Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Amir from the upcoming Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020. During a press conference in Lahore, head coach and national selector of Pakistan cricket team, Misbah ul Haq made it clear that they are looking for youngsters. Misbah ul Haq reckoned that they are trying some new players in T20s but not in the ODIs because they lead towards automatic qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and are more important.

With PCB looking to give opportunities to youngsters, it could very well be the end of the road for veterans like Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed. It is a possibility that Malik will hang his boots from international cricket after being snubbed by the board, although there is no official announcement on that as yet from the player or the board.

Disclaimer: The above Shoaib Malik net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

