Shoaib Akhtar Objects To Karachi Kings' Member Using Phone During PSL Game, Says Its Wrong

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was disappointed with a Karachi Kings member who was found using his phone during the PSL game between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi. During the 2nd match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2020, one thing that caught the attention of the fans was a Karachi Kings player using a mobile phone during the match in the dugout. The sight of a player using a mobile phone during an ongoing match is enough to cause controversy. The incident will certainly be scrutinized if it comes under the radar of match officials. Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter to express his disappointment and said that it was completely wrong to use a mobile phone during the course of an ongoing game.

According to the ICC’s rule, mobile phones are prohibited from dressing rooms and players along with members of team management are allowed to use only walkie-talkies. Players are often seen using walkie-talkies in a T20 match in order to communicate from the dugout to the dressing room.

Shoaib Akhtar disappointed

This is so wrong using mobile phone in dug out.... pic.twitter.com/hU3GLlTjXI — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 21, 2020

Who was using the phone?

Post the match, Karachi Kings media manager Faisal Mirza said that Tariq Wasi was the one using the mobile phone, who was the team's manager. However, according to the team sheet issued at the toss, Navaid Rasheed was named as the side's manager. The entire incident was telecasted live on Friday and fans around the world witnessed this incident unfold in the PSL 2020. It will be interesting to see how the ICC responds to this incident. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs to register their first win of the tournament. Babar Azam shined with a well-made 78 off 56 balls and was equally supported by skipper Imad Wasim who made a quickfire 50 off 30 balls.

