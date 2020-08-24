Shoaib Akhtar Lashes Out At 'embarrassing' Pakistani Bowlers For 'lacking Aggression'

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was known for hurling express yorkers and lethal bouncers during his playing days. Apart from his exhilarating speeds, the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ was also known for his aggression and on-field tussles with several of his opponents. As the current Pakistan bowlers continue their struggle against the English batsmen in the ongoing England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series, Shoaib Akhtar recently launched a scathing attack towards his national cricket team.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Day 2 of the third Test highlights

England vs Pakistan 2020: Shoaib Akhtar calls for “ruthless aggression”

On August 23, Shoaib Akhtar took to his YouTube channel to criticise the “lack of aggression” displayed by the Pakistan fast bowlers on Day 1 and 2 of the ongoing third Test at Rose Bowl, Southampton. The former speedster also singled out Naseem Shah by saying that the 17-year-old kept bowling at “just one area without any variations like slower balls or bouncers”. Shoaib Akhtar further said: “I don’t know why there is a lack of aggression, we are not net bowlers, we are playing Test matches.”

The 45-year-old described Pakistan’s bowling efforts in the ongoing series-deciding Test against England as “embarrassing” and they are looking like a “club team” at the moment. Shoaib Akhtar also praised England’s top-order batsman Zak Crawley for his 267-run knock. The pacer claimed that Pakistan is set to face their biggest defeat in foreign soil since 2006.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan bowlers for lacklustre outing in Southampton, watch video

England vs Pakistan 2020: Third Test updates

Zak Crawley’s 267 enabled the home side to post a mammoth score of 583-8d in their first-innings. In response, Pakistan were folded out for 273 at the end of Day 3 despite captain Azhar Ali’s unbeaten 141.

England vs Pakistan 2020: ENG vs PAK live streaming

The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the ENG vs PAK live in India by logging onto FanCode. The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India telecast would additionally be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Network, the ENG vs PAK live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The Day 4 of the third England vs Pakistan 2020 Test will commence on Monday, August 24 at 3:30 PM IST.

Image credits: Shoaib Akhtar Twitter