Shoaib Akhtar Mocks Virender Sehwag For 'Baap Baap Hota Hai, Beta Beta Hota Hai' Comment

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar and former Team India opener Virender Sehwag were two of the most feared cricketers in world cricket during their playing days. Shoaib Akhtar was known to terrify batsman with his express pace. The former pacer also bowled the fastest ball in the history of cricket which clocked 161.3 km/h. The Shoaib Akhtar fastest ball came against England on 22 February 2003 in a World Cup match at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.

Also Read: BCCI Thinking Of Women's Cricket, Needs To Be More Specific In Communication: Anjum Chopra

On the other hand, Virender Sehwag was known for his explosive style of batting at the top. Both Virender Sehwag and Shoaib Akhtar enjoyed some memorable battles on the cricket field and recently, the former Pakistan pacer opened up about his controversial incident with Virender Sehwag in which he denied the claim made by the former India opener about sledging the Pakistani pacer during a Test match.

Also Read: Ishant Sharma Reveals Comical Manner In Which MS Dhoni Pulls His Leg Everytime They Talk

Virender Sehwag on Shoaib Akhtar sledging incident

Back in 2010, Virender Sehwag while speaking to a Bollywood actor at an award show, narrated an incident in which he spoke about how Shoaib Akhtar tried to sledge him during an India-Pakistan match when he was batting close to 200 with Sachin Tendulkar at the non-striker's end.

Also Read: David Warner Brutally Trolled After Mocking Virat Kohli's RCB In Latest Instagram Post

While narrating the episode, Virender Sehwag added that Shoaib Akhtar was probably tired after bowling longer spells. He added that after one point of time Shoaib Akhtar started coming around the wicket and began to bowl plenty of bouncers asking him to hit a pull shot.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Captured Washing Utensils By Mother, Hazel Keech Makes Fun Of Him

Sehwag further said that he asked Shoaib Akhtar to bowl a bouncer at Sachin Tendulkar, who was at non-striker’s end. In the next over when he bowled a bouncer to Sachin, he hooked it for a six to which Virender Sehwag said in Hindi "Baap baap hota hai, beta beta hota hai" which, in this context, loosely translates to 'The master can never be defeated by a novice'.

Shoaib Akhtar denies Virender Sehwag's claim

Dismissing the claim made by Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar while speaking to a Pakistani journalist claimed that such an incident never took place. Akhtar, in his reply, asked the reporter whether Virender Sehwag would have survived after saying something like that. While commenting on the issue, Akhtar said that he would have 'beaten up Sehwag at the ground and then at the hotel also'.

Question: Sehwag said something to you about Tendulkar, (referring to the Beta beta hota hai, baap baap hota hai story)



Shoaib Akhtar "Would he survive after saying something like that to me? Would I leave him? I would beat him up at the ground and then at the hotel"#Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 1, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar stats

Coming to the Sachin Tendulkar stats, the cricket icon had a decorated cricket career. Since making his debut in 1989 until his retirement in 2013, the right-handed batsman scored 34,357 international runs across all formats and he is more than 6,000 runs ahead of second-placed Kumar Sangakkara (28,016). Sachin Tendulkar is also the leading century-maker in international cricket. With 100 international centuries, he is currently 29 centuries ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71) and 30 tons ahead of the current Indian captain, Virat Kohli (70).

(COVER IMAGE: SHOAIB AKHTAR/ VIRENDER SEHWAG/ INSTAGRAM)