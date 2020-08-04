Ishant Sharma Reveals Comical Manner In Which MS Dhoni Pulls His Leg Everytime They Talk

Ishant Sharma made his international debut in 2007 under the leadership of Rahul Dravid. However, Sharma’s arrival also coincided with the start of MS Dhoni’s 9-year reign as the captain of the Indian team. The Delhi-born cricketer recently stated in an interview that MS Dhoni often mocks his age and fitness whenever the two meet.

Also Read | CSK Star Ravindra Jadeja Showcases Routine During India Lockdown On Social Media

‘Your age is 32 but body is around 52’ – Ishant Sharma on how MS Dhoni mocks him

Ishant Sharma recently interacted with Deep Dasgupta through an interview for ESPNCricinfo. During the interview, he revealed that his wife as well as MS Dhoni both often pull his leg over his age. Ishant Sharma said that while his age is 31, he is mentally above 32 but his wife, Pratima Singh refers to him as an ‘old man’. Moreover, the veteran pacer said that even his ex-captain MS Dhoni teases him by frequently messaging him in Hindi, which translates into English as ‘What’s up, old man?’.

Ishant Sharma said that whenever he receives such a message from MS Dhoni, he responds that his age is only 32. Apparently, the wicketkeeper-batsman sticks to his humorous side as he responds to the pacer with an even more scathing message. According to Sharma, MS Dhoni then responds with ‘Your age is 32 but your body is around 52, son’.

Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja Pens Down A Heart-touching Poem For His CSK Skipper MS Dhoni

Ishant Sharma and MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

Both Ishant Sharma and MS Dhoni are slated to represent their respective franchises in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While Sharma is set to reprise his role as Delhi Capitals’ pacer, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman will once again be taking field for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from competitive cricket since July 2019. His impending return to the field as CSK captain in IPL 2020 remains one of the most talked-about aspects of the tournament.

Who is Ishant Sharma wife?

Ishant Sharma married Pratima Singh on December 10, 2016. Singh is an Indian women’s basketball player who hails from a family of basketballers. She was born in Uttar Pradesh and her siblings Priyanka Singh and Divya Singh have formerly represented the India women’s basketball team. Meanwhile, her other siblings Prashanti Singh and Akanksha Singh are currently playing for the national team.

Also Read | CSK Gives Hint Of IPL 2020 Fate In Latest Video Ft. Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla: Watch

Also Read | IPL 2020: From CSK MS Dhoni To RCB Virat Kohli, All You Need To Know About Each Team's Captain

Image credits: AP and BCCI Twitter