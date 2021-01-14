Virender Sehwag's Witty Comment On Hanuma Vihari's Reply To Babul Supriyo Makes Fans Laugh

Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari was recently in the news for his resolute batting display against Australia in the third Test at the SCH which helped Indian salvage a draw from an improbable situation. The right-handed batsman has once again made the headlines, although this time, it is in context of subtly silencing one of his latest critics, Babul Supriyo, the Union Minister and BJP leader. The Twitter battle seems to be have observed by many, one of them being former India opener Virender Sehwag.

It so happened that reacting on Vihari's innings who at a point had played 109 balls to score 7 runs, Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo termed it "atrocious". Taking to Twitter, the Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change said that Vihari "not only killed any chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered cricket".

Nonetheless, Supriyo misspelt Hanuma Vihari as 'Hanuma Bihari' and when it came to the Andhra cricketer's notice, he did not hesitate to correct Babul Supriyo, by saying that his name is 'Hanuma Vihari'. The player, however, refrained to comment on anything else. The Vihari Babul Supriyo row ended with the cricketer's sharp and subtle dig at the politician.

As soon as Vihari posted the tweet and corrected Supriyo, fans started flooding the comments section with their responses. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded Vihari for his excellent response. Vihari's reply to Supriyo also left former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag in splits. The former cricketer shared a screenshot of Vihari's reply to Supriyo and praised the batsman's response.

Meanwhile, India were reduced to 272/5 on the final day of the match with 43 overs still to be played and two new batsmen Vihari and R Ashwin at the crease. However, Vihari and R Ashwin showed immense grit and determination by batting almost 43 overs to secure a draw in the India vs Australia 3rd Test. Unfortunately though, as per the latest Vihari injury update, he will be missing the fourth Test in Brisbane and flying back home ahead of the England series.

