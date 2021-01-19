Washington Sundar Makes Justin Langer Nervously Drop Water On Laptop TWICE: WATCH

The Test series between India and Australia may have ended – with India taking the win – but various clips and pictures from the five-day-long series are still surfacing online. Recently, a video went viral on social media which shows Australian coach Justin Langer accidentally drop water on his laptop as he was busy watching the game. The incident, which took place on the third day of the series, was shown to the commentators later and they just couldn't stop laughing about it.

Justin Langer possibly ruins his Laptop

Justin Langer had his eye set on debutants Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur who fired making a vital 123-run partnership for the 7th wicket before Thakur departed for 67. As the two were dominating the Aussie side, the camera panned to Langer, who had a water bottle in his hand. However, after he took a sip and placed the bottle next to his laptop, he accidentally hit the bottle, spilling the water on and near his laptop. Although he realised his mistake, he spilt the water once again, leaving the on-air commentators in stitches.

The water falls over next to Justin Langer's computer once...



And then it happens again! Everyone's lost it 😂#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/9Q7laLsFrZ — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 17, 2021

The video of the same spread like wildfire. Even netizens couldn’t stop laughing and reacting to the video clip. “Pressure does horrible things,” wrote a fan. “Langer frustrated with Indian spirit and fightback,” added another. “Not a good sign when the coach's fingers are trembling,” commented a third.

At the end of the third day's play, Australia took a lead of 54 runs after bowling India out on 336 and scoring 21/0 before stumps. On Day 4, Australia stretched their lead to 327 runs by getting folded out for 294. In response, India chased down the total with minutes to spare on a thrilling Day 5 final session. Apart from Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, Shubhman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were also key in India’s win. According to many, this was India’s most impressive performance, considering the team won without their key players, including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav.

