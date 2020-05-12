Shoaib Akhtar Rubbishes Virender Sehwag's 'Baap Baap Hota Hai, Beta Beta Hota Hai' Story

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was one of the quickest bowlers of his time. Shoaib Akhtar was a nightmare for any batsman in the world at that time. Shoaib Akhtar was simply unplayable when he got going. With his lethal pace and swing, he wreaked havoc during his peak.

Shoaib Akhtar denies Virender Sehwag's sledging claim

Shoaib Akhtar's rivalry with Sachin Tendulkar was among the most famous rivalries in world cricket. The two have had some of the most amazing battles over the years. Former India opener Virender Sehwag was one batsman who got to witness this epic rivalry from the best place possible., which is from the non-striker's end. Virender Sehwag had once spoken about a sledging episode with Shoaib Akhtar. However, the former Pakistan speedster had denied any such incident, saying Gautam Gambhir is a proof of it.

Virender Sehwag had narrated an incident to a famous Bollywood actor at an awards show back in 2010 that Shoaib Akhtar tried to sledge him during an India-Pakistan match when he was batting close to 200 with Sachin Tendulkar at the non-striker's end. Virender Sehwag added that Shoaib Akhtar was probably tired after bowling for so long. Virender Sehwag further said that he came around the wicket and started to bowl plenty of bouncers and asked him to hit a pull shot.

Virender Sehwag said after realising he will continue to do the same thing, he asked Shoaib Akhtar to bowl a bouncer at Sachin Tendulkar, who was at non-striker’s end. In the next over when he bowled a bouncer to Sachin, he hooked it for a six. To which Virender Sehwag said in Hindi "Baap baap hota hai, beta beta hota hai" which, in this context, loosely translates to 'The master can never be defeated by a novice'.

However, Shoaib Akhtar denied being involved in any such incident and also revealed how he confronted Virender Sehwag about it during the 2011 World Cup in front of Gautam Gambhir. Speaking about the incident, Shoaib Akhtar said that he could not keep quiet when someone spreads wrong rumours about him. He added that they were sitting in Bangladesh during the 2011 World Cup where Gautam Gambhir was present too.

Akhtar added that he confronted Sehwag and asked him whether he had said anything like that on TV. Sehwag replied with a no. Akhtar further said that Gautam Gambhir was sitting alongside him and one can go and ask him about this story. The Pakistani international said that he warned Sehwag saying that if he came to know that he had said something like that, then he won’t spare him.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP