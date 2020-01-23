Shoaib Akhtar's Latest Jibe At Virender Sehwag: 'Have More Maal Than Baal On Your Head'

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has hit back at his Indian long-time rival Virender Sehwag for his comments on the pacer by saying that he has more money than Sehwag has on his head. In his latest YouTube video, Shoaib Akhtar replied to Virender Sehwag's comments from 2016 where the latter claimed that the former Pakistan bowler showers praise on India only to get business out of the country.

Shoaib Akhtar has been seen making a video about India’s performances after every match. Recently, he released a number of videos in praise of India after their series win over Australia. Amidst all this, an old video showcasing Sehwag, did rounds on social media as the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' claimed that Akhtar was being sweet to India only to make a return to the country for media commitments and earning post-retirement money.

Shoaib Akhtar extends rivalry with Virender Sehwag

In response to the allegations, Shoaib Akhtar said in the video that he had more maal (money) than Virender Sehwag had baal (hair) on his head. He added if Sehwag is not able to make peace with the fact that he has so many followers, he should understand that it had taken Akhtar 15 years to become what he is today. He also said he had a huge fan following in India and clarified that he had criticized them when they did not play well like in the first ODI against Australia recently.

Shoaib Akhtar also questioned the problem people like Sehwag have when he gave an opinion on matters related to cricket. He added that he was the fastest bowler in the world and had played for Pakistan for 15 years. He went on to say that he is not just famous for his YouTube videos. Sehwag and Akhtar have often taken potshots at each other during their playing careers as well, which ran parallel to each other. Ironically, Akhtar was the bowler to dismiss Sehwag on his international debut, which was in an ODI back in 1999, trapping him lbw for a duck.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHOAIB AKHTAR INSTAGRAM