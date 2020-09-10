Shoaib Malik Adorably Plays With Son Izhaan In Mall In Dubai After 7 Months; Watch Video

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik reunited with his family in Dubai after a long wait of seven months. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the entire world was under lockdown because of which several people were separated from their families overnight. Now, as the lockdown restrictions are being lifted slowly, people are reuniting with their families.

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik reunited with family after seven months, uploads adorable video with son

Shoaib Malik, who recently toured England for a three-match T20I series, didn't travel back to Pakistan and decided to stay in the UAE to meet his wife Sania Mirza and son Izhaan. Sania Mirza also boarded the flight to Dubai alongside Izhaan. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik finally met after seven months away from each other.

Shoaib Malik was ecstatic on meeting his son Izhaan after such a long time. The former Pakistan captain took to Twitter and shared an adorable video while playing with his son in a mall. Shoaib Malik also posted a heart-warming caption and express his love for his son.

Here's is the cute video of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza son

- "Of all the titles, I’ve been blessed with over the years, ‘Baba’ has always been my favorite and its all thanks to this little guy! Love you, Izhaan!..." ~ Shoaib Malik pic.twitter.com/XV11aG5buZ — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) September 9, 2020

Shoaib Malik corrects Sania Mirza's 'I Love You' comment in Punjabi accent

Recently, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza were involved in a live Instagram chat where the couple shared their likes and dislikes in front of fans. The most entertaining part of the live chat was when Shoaib Malik asked Sania Mirza to say 'I love you' in Punjabi. Mirza, while responding to the challenge, found it really difficult to pronounce those three letters in Punjabi despite several attempts, which made Shoaib Malik laugh.

In the end, Shoaib Malik helped Sania Mirza in speaking the correct sentence i.e. “Mennu twaade naal mohabbat hai”. He even revealed that Mirza was his first guest who failed to perform in the 'punishment' tasks he asked them to do. “Mera pehla aisa guest hai jisko maine punishment di aur wo usme bhi haar gaya”.(You are my first guest who failed to complete punishment that I gave).

IMAGE COURTESY: SHOAIB MALIK TWITTER