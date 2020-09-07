Shpageeza T20 League MAK Vs KE Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Mis Ainak Knights (MAK) will go up against Kabul Eagles (KE) in the Shpageeza T20 League, which will be played at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 8 at 10:30 AM IST. Here are the MAK vs KE live streaming details, information on how to watch Shpageeza T20 League live in India and where to catch the MAK vs KE live scores.

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: MAK vs KE preview

The Shpageeza Cricket League will feature six teams and is scheduled to take place from September 6 to 16. KE start the season as one of the favourites after an impressive performance last season when they reached the knockout stages. They take on the defending champions Mis Ainak Knights in their clash on Tuesday. Knights are coming into the match after a very close encounter against Band-e-Amir Dragons, which they won by 1 run.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shehzad played scored a quick-fire half-century but had to retire hurt due to an injury. It will be interesting to see if he is deemed fit for this contest or not. Mohammad Nabi also will not be a part of the match as he is currently featuring in the CPL 2020 and will travel to UAE for the IPL 2020 directly after the CPL.

Six Afghanistan players, who are part of CPL 2020, have been allowed to continue playing in the Caribbean by the ACB (Afghanistan Cricket Board)despite a clash with the Shpageeza T20 league at home.https://t.co/gAedOUoILx @ACBofficials @rashidkhan_19 @MohammadNabi007 @Mujeeb_R88 — Keshwarnews (@keshwarnews) September 5, 2020

MAK vs KE live streaming: Shpageeza T20 League weather and pitch report

The MAK vs KE match will see no rain interruption due to which both the teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs. The pitch at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium is conducive for batting. The team winning the toss, therefore, will look to bat first and pile runs on the board for bowlers to defend the total.

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: Shpageeza T20 League live in India and MAK vs KE live streaming details

The telecast of Shpageeza T20 League live in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy MAK vs KE live streaming by logging onto RTA TV as well as their Facebook page. Shpageeza T20 League live streaming will begin at 10:30 pm IST. For MAK vs KE live scores, fans can visit Afghanistan Cricket Board's Twitter.

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: Squads for MAK vs KE match

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: MAK squad

Abdullah Mazari, Abdul Baqi, Abdul Rahman, Abidullah Taniwal, Afsar Zazai, Bahar Shinwari, Bilal, Dawlat Zadran, Ghamai Zadran, Hanif Zardan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim, Jamshid Khan, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad, Najeeb Tarakai, Noor Ahmad, Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Sediqullah Pacha, Shahidullah, Shapoor Zadran.

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: KE squad

Saminullah Shinwari, Rahamnullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarazai, Riaz Hassan, Farmanullah Safi, Zia ur Rehman Akbar, Sediqullah Atal, Younus Ahmadzai, Zia ur Rahman Sharifi, Ishaq Rahimi, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Abdullah Naib, Rahim Mangal, Nijat Masood, Rahmanullah Zadran.

Image Source: Afghanistan Cricket Board Twitter