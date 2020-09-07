IPL 2020: Irfan Pathan Names RR And KXIP Prodigies Amongst Players To Watch Out For

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is scheduled to launch on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). With less than two weeks left for the tournament, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently took to Twitter and listed down three uncapped Indian cricketers whom he is looking forward to see in action. He named Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi and Abdul Samad in his tweet and wrote that he is sure about the aforementioned cricketers doing well in the IPL 2020 for their respective franchises.

Irfan Pathan “looking forward” to see Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi in IPL 2020

On Sunday, September 6, Irfan Pathan took to the microblogging site to give his picks of potential emerging talents for the IPL 2020 season. Two of the three cricketers he mentioned, namely Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi, both shone for the Indian Under-19 team earlier this year during the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. While Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 400 runs to emerge as the highest run-scorer as well as the ‘Player of the Tournament’, right-arm spinner Ravi Bishnoi emerged as the leading wicket-taker with 17 victims.

Irfan Pathan’s third mention, i.e. Abdul Samad, has worked closely with the veteran all-rounder. Samad is an 18-year-old attacking right-handed batsman who plays domestic cricket for Jammu and Kashmir. Apparently, Irfan Pathan has seen the youngster’s abilities from close quarters during his time as Jammu and Kashmir’s coach.

Irfan Pathan predicts youngsters who will prosper in the IPL 2020

Looking forward to see three youngsters prosper this ipl season 1) @yashasvi_j @rajasthanroyals 2) Ravi bishnoi @lionsdenkxip 3) Abdul Samad @SunRisers I’m sure all three will do well for their respective franchise also players to watch out for Indian cricket.whats your pick? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 6, 2020

Yashaswi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi and Abdul Samad in IPL 2020

Yashaswi Jaiswal is slated to represent the Rajasthan Royals franchise in IPL 2020 where he will share the dressing room with the likes of Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, David Miller and others. On the other hand, Ravi Bishnoi will be representing the Kings XI Punjab franchise alongside some T20 heavyweights like Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Shami and captain KL Rahul. Additionally, Abdul Samad is expected to feature in the playing XI of the SunRisers Hyderabad. All three cricketers were purchased by their respective franchises during the IPL 2020 auction last December.

Image source: Irfan Pathan Twitter