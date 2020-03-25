The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Shreyas Iyer Interacts With Fans On Twitter Amid Lockdown; Describes MS Dhoni & Kohli

Cricket News

Amid Pan-India lockdown, Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer interacted with his fans as he did questions and answer round on Twitter.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shreyas Iyer

The Coronavirus pandemic has seen the country come to a standstill and many sports stars have been driven into self-isolation due to the outbreak of the deadly virus. Taking this time to interact with the fans, Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer did questions and answer round on Twitter. Fans also did not miss this chance and quizzed the Indian batsman about everything, be it about his favourite meal or footballer.

Iyer was also asked to describe current India captain Virat Kohli and former India skipper MS Dhoni. While the Mumbai lad called the veteran keeper-batsmen 'cool, calm, and consistent', he termed skipper Kohli as 'relentless'.

 

 

Team India stars have used the extra break in their busy schedule to spend quality time with their loved ones and after suspension of nearly every sporting event, athletes are looking for different ways to keep themselves busy as they seem to be having a lot of time during the self-isolation and quarantine period. In this time when the players could not interact with their fans on the field, they are trying to make the most of social media to engage with their followers.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar urges citizens to stay home and unite in the war against COVID-19

READ: Fans call out Jofra Archer's 3-yr-old tweet that eerily 'predicts' India's 21-day lockdown

Shreyas Iyer Plays With Dog Betty In Adorable Self-isolation Video 

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer shared an adorable video of him playing with his pet dog. After a magic trick to fool his sister Natasha, Shreyas Iyer's next victim was his pet dog, Betty.

In a video posted on his official Twitter account, the Mumbai-born batsman took the 'What the Fluff' challenge and used a bedsheet to disappear in front of his pet. The 'What The Fluff Challenge' is a viral trick that dog owners play on their pups; a person stands behind a giant cover with a dog in the room, then they abandon it and run.

Betty straight away walked in to see where Shreyas Iyer had vanished only to realise that she walked into the wrong room. 

READ: Fan tells Ashwin it's a year since 'Mankading'; he turns it to the best Coronavirus advice

READ: Sourav Ganguly urges everyone to act sensibly during the 21-day lockdown

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Prasar
MAHABHARATA, RAMAYANA TO COMEBACK?
ICMR
ICMR ANSWERS FAQS ON COVID-19
COVID-19
JOURNO TESTS +VE FOR COVID-19
Prince Charles
PRINCE CHARLES TESTS POSITIVE
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM'S 10-POINT PLAN
Floyd Cardoz
CELEBS EXPRESS GRIEF