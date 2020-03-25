Shreyas Iyer Interacts With Fans On Twitter Amid Lockdown; Describes MS Dhoni & Kohli

The Coronavirus pandemic has seen the country come to a standstill and many sports stars have been driven into self-isolation due to the outbreak of the deadly virus. Taking this time to interact with the fans, Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer did questions and answer round on Twitter. Fans also did not miss this chance and quizzed the Indian batsman about everything, be it about his favourite meal or footballer.

Iyer was also asked to describe current India captain Virat Kohli and former India skipper MS Dhoni. While the Mumbai lad called the veteran keeper-batsmen 'cool, calm, and consistent', he termed skipper Kohli as 'relentless'.

Cool, calm, consistent and a true leader. https://t.co/Pcde0Di7wI — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 25, 2020

Team India stars have used the extra break in their busy schedule to spend quality time with their loved ones and after suspension of nearly every sporting event, athletes are looking for different ways to keep themselves busy as they seem to be having a lot of time during the self-isolation and quarantine period. In this time when the players could not interact with their fans on the field, they are trying to make the most of social media to engage with their followers.

Shreyas Iyer Plays With Dog Betty In Adorable Self-isolation Video

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer shared an adorable video of him playing with his pet dog. After a magic trick to fool his sister Natasha, Shreyas Iyer's next victim was his pet dog, Betty.

In a video posted on his official Twitter account, the Mumbai-born batsman took the 'What the Fluff' challenge and used a bedsheet to disappear in front of his pet. The 'What The Fluff Challenge' is a viral trick that dog owners play on their pups; a person stands behind a giant cover with a dog in the room, then they abandon it and run.

Betty straight away walked in to see where Shreyas Iyer had vanished only to realise that she walked into the wrong room.

Betty here, Betty there. Shreyas here, Shreyas where?!? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j7jKh8w9sC — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 23, 2020

