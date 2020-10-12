IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Gives Update On Pant's Injury, Says 'no Idea When He's Back'

On Sunday, Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed the wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant, will be resting for a week following the doctor’s advice. Delhi's winning streak came to a halt on Sunday after Mumbai clinched a five-wicket win. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Iyer said that Pant suffered an injury during the last match against Rajasthan and missed due to the same injury.

"We have no idea when Rishabh is back. I spoke to the doctor, and he said he will be resting for a week,” Shreyas Iyer said on Rishabh Pant’s injury status.

In the last match against Rajasthan, Pant was seen liming his way to complete Varun Aaron’s catch besides struggling to throw the ball from the deep. Ajinkya Rahane was called in place of Pant in the match against Mumbai.

Moreover, this is not the first time that Delhi have grabbled with injuries in their team. Earlier, Ishant Sharma missed a few games due to back spasm, following which Ravichandran Ashwin suffered a shoulder injury. Furthermore, spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of the tournament after he suffered a tendon in the ring finger of his bowling hand while trying to catch Nitish Rana.

Shreyas Iyer Reveals Turning Point In Delhi's Close Loss Against Mumbai

Shreyas Iyer said his team were a good 10-15 runs short after a close loss at the hands of title-holders Mumbai in the Dream11 IPL 2020 league match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side halted Delhi's winning run by the virtue of this five-wicket win. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Delhi managed to post a competitive total of 162/4 from their 20 overs riding on opener Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 52-ball 69. In reply, half-centuries from Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav (both 53 each) helped the four-time winners get past the finish line in the final over with a couple of balls to spare.

"Definitely, I would say 10-15 short. 170-175 on the board would have looked completely different. We really missed out when Stoinis got out, he was hitting the ball really well and also seeing the ball like a football, that was the main error that we did and something that we really need to work on. Apart from that the effort we put on the field, we could definitely work on that as there were a few misfields and dropped catches as well. Overall they outplayed us in all the departments. We need to work on our mindsets before the next game," he said.

