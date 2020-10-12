Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 28 Bangalore Vs Kolkata Pitch Report, Weather Forecast For Sharjah

The Match 28 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Bangalore taking on Kolkata on Monday, October 12 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Bangalore vs Kolkata live-action will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Both teams will be running high on confidence as they are coming on the back of morale-boosting wins from their previous games. Bangalore and Kolkata have played six matches each, having won four and lost two.

However, it is Kolkata's superior net run rate that places them at the third place on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table while Bangalore sits at fourth. Both the teams will look to secure win in this fixture and continue with their winning momentum. Ahead of Monday's fixture, here is a look at the Bangalore vs Kolkata weather forecast, Bangalore vs Kolkata pitch report and details for the Bangalore vs Kolkata live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Kolkata weather forecast

The weather in Sharjah on Monday will be hot as it has been throughout the tournament so far. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Bangalore vs Kolkata weather forecast is expected to be around 33°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will reduce a little during the finishing stages.(29°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, as per the Bangalore vs Kolkata weather forecast, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover around 26-33 %, which is relatively lower than the last few days. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating contest at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Kolkata pitch report

According to the Bangalore vs Kolkata pitch report, the Sharjah pitch is a batsmen's paradise. In the first four matches that have been played at this venue, the teams have scored in excess of 200 on seven occasions. However, during the last game at this venue, teams scored well below 200 which could mean that pitches are now slowing as the tournament is progressing. Bowlers are in for a tough time on this pitch, however, change of pace will be key for them to succeed on this surface. On the other hand, spinners will have a tough time because of the dew and short boundaries.

As per the Bangalore vs Kolkata pitch report, the average first innings total in Sharjah in the Dream11 IPL 2020 is 212. Teams batting first at this ground have won four games while the side chasing has won just one. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first, put up a massive total and then defend it.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Kolkata live scores and live streaming in India

For the Bangalore vs Kolkata live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Monday, October 12. For Bangalore vs Kolkata live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Bangalore vs Kolkata live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SOURCE: KOLKATA IPL TEAM TWITTER

