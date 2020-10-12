BCC Vs CTT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Bengali CC will battle against Catalunya Tigers CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, October 12. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 4:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our BCC vs CTT match prediction, BCC vs CTT Dream11 team and the probable BCC vs CTT playing 11. The BCC vs CTT live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

BCC vs CTT live: BCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction and preview

Coming to BCC vs CTT live match, it will be the first match of the day for both the sides.and they will be looking to start on a winning note. Both teams will be keeping an eye on other matches to assess the conditions ahead of their crucial encounter. Fans can expect a thrilling BCC vs CTT live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the BCC vs CTT playing 11.

BCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BCC vs CTT Dream11 team

BCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction: BCC squads for BCC vs CTT Dream11 team

Shafiqur Alam, Nadim Aseq Arman, Sami Ullah, Omar Ali, Afsgan Ali, Ayaan Khan, Md Mohbubul Alam, Zihad Hossain, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Riaz Howlader, Belal Ahmed, Mosaraf Hossain, Rokibul Mollik, Injamul Amin, Tamjid Bepari, Rubel Ahmed Khan, Alauddin Siddique, Waqar Hussain, Tuhin Motalab, Jahid Hasan, Rashed Mir.

BCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction: CTT squads for BCC vs CTT Dream11 team

Tahir Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Zain Ul Abiddin, Muhammad Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Asim Ashraf, Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Kashif, Naveed Ahmad, Razaqat Ali, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Ali Sarmad, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Amir Raza.

BCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction: Top picks from BCC vs CTT Dream11 team

Ghulam Sarwar

Omar Ali

Umair Aftab

Riaz Howlader

BCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction: BCC vs CTT Dream11 team

BCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction

As per our BCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction, BCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BCC vs CTT Dream11 prediction, BCC vs CTT top picks and BCC vs CTT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BCC vs CTT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

