Shreyas Iyer Recalls Rahul Dravid Scolding Him For Hitting Risky Six In India A Game

Shreyas Iyer has been one of the most promising batsmen to come out of the country in recent years. The fascinating batsman from Mumbai has become the captain of the Delhi Capitals in the IPL and has also solidified his position in the Indian white-ball middle order through some vital innings. Here are a few excerpts from a recent interview that Iyer did.

ALSO READ | 'Stay indoors, save the nation', Rahul Dravid appeals to citizens in fight vs Coronavirus

Shreyas Iyer reveals how his rebellious personality irked Rahul Dravid

On a cricket-based interview show by an Indian cricket portal, Shreyas Iyer talked about his upbringing and initial journey in the game of cricket. Iyer reflected on how he started training at cricket summer camps, purely pursuing the game as a hobby. Later on, the batsman went on to talk about how his mindset developed and allowed him to succeed. Iyer mentioned how he used to express himself without any worries about how people would perceive him.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh reveals missing out on VVS Laxman-Rahul Dravid 2001 Kolkata partnership

The flamboyant Mumbai batsman then went on to recite an incident where he was playing for India A against Australia A and he went in to bat near the end of a day's play. While traditional wisdom dictates that a batsman takes precaution and saves his wicket for the next day, Iyer ended up playing a risky shot that fortunately for him and India, went for a six.

While his entire team got worried about him losing his wicket, India A coach Rahul Dravid had also been observing Iyer's play. Later on, Rahul Dravid came up to Shreyas Iyer and chided him for being irresponsible in a critical phase of the match. Iyer reflected on how he matured later to realise what Dravid was worried about and also explained how he has become more responsible towards saving his wicket. Iyer also talked about how Virender Sehwag's aggression can not be seemingly competed with, quashing off comparisons with him.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy legend Wasim Jaffer hails 'underrated' Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals await BCCI decision

After the coronavirus outbreak in India, the BCCI had the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15 and the final fate of the tournament is yet to decided. Shreyas Iyer was scheduled to captain the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 and the team would be joined by superstars like Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shimron Hetmyer. The IPL 2020 was originally scheduled to begin on March 29.

ALSO READ | Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman's Eden Gardens 2001 fightback OTD makes Twitter nostalgic