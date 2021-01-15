Shardul Thakur Injury: Why Did Indian Pacer Walk Off The Field After Navdeep Saini?

Indian speedster Shardul Thakur walked off the field on Day 1 at the end of the 80th over of the Australian innings. He was seen flexing his leg as he joined the team dugout. Thakur initially made it into India’s playing XI at the Gabba after all their frontline bowlers had succumbed to injuries.

Shardul Thakur injury: Is pacer the latest applicant in injured Indians list Down Under?

At the time of publishing, no official statement was released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the possibility of a Shardul Thakur injury. It remains to be seen whether the pacer was indeed injured or simply walked off due to a slight niggle in his leg. If Thakur’s absence from the field turns out to be extensive, the cricketer will be adding to India’s nightmare injury-struck campaign Down Under.

Earlier on Day 1 at the Gabba, Navdeep Saini also walked off the field after bowling just 7.5 overs. The 28-year-old, who made his Test debut last week at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), complained of pain in his groin. As per the latest BCCI update, he is being currently monitored by the medical team. Here is a look at Navdeep Saini injury update, as shared by the BCCI on their social media handles.

Navdeep Saini injury update

UPDATE - Navdeep Saini has now gone for scans.#AUSvIND https://t.co/pN01PVnFfx — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2021

India vs Australia 4th Test: T Natarajan, Washington Sundar star in their debut

As Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami continue to recover from their respective injuries, the Indian team management has fielded as many as four debutant bowlers in the ongoing series. While Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini played their debut Tests in the 2nd and 3rd match of the series, the decider game at The Gabba is the first in the careers of T Natarajan and Washington Sundar.

The two debutants immediately made an impact for India on the opening day. T Natarajan picked up two wickets, including that of centurion Marnus Labuschagne, while Sundar dismissed World No. 1 batsman Steve Smith to claim his first Test wicket.

India vs Australia 4th Test updates

At Stumps on Day 1, Australia reached 274-5. Cameron Green (28*) and captain Tim Paine (38*) paired up for an unbroken 61-run stand and the two cricketers will resume Australia’s innings on Day 2 on Saturday. Among Indian bowlers, Mohammed Siraj claimed the wicket of David Warner while Shardul Thakur sent Marcus Harris back in the hut.

For IND vs AUS live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the fourth Test is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 4th Test match is being played at The Gabba in Brisbane between January 15 and 19.

