Arjun Tendulkar Makes Mumbai Debut In SMAT Game, Fans Laud BIG Sachin Tendulkar Similarity

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar made his Mumbai debut on Friday in an Elite E League Group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 (SMAT) against Haryana in Mumbai. The match is being played at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground in Mumbai. Debut with the senior side means Arjun is now eligible to be a part of IPL 2021 auctions.

Arjun Tendulkar makes Mumbai senior team debut in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana

As soon as the 'Arjun Tendulkar debut' news was out, fans started flooding Twitter with their views. Several reactions poured in as netizens congratulate the young all-rounder on making his senior team debut. Here's how the Twitterati reacted to 'Arjun Tendulkar debut' news.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar's 21-year-old son, Arjun Tendulkar made his senior debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Friday against Haryana at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. #Cricket #India #tendulkar pic.twitter.com/PjzumMfO69 — Yugan Narmathan 🇱🇰 (@yuganOffcial) January 15, 2021

Sachin Played his last Ranji arch against Haryana now his son making his First class debut against Haryana



Go well #ArjunTendulkar https://t.co/fxyjj5apBQ — ಹರ್ಷ 🐼 (@grharsh) January 15, 2021

#Arjuntendulkar making his debut against Haryana in #MustaqAliT20 tournment today. Best wishes to him. Make your dad @sachin_rt proud dude. #BestofLuck — Sriram J Sharma (@Sriramamymaster) January 15, 2021

What a time for #ArjunTendulkar to make his T20 debut for #Mumbai against #Haryana all the beat Tendulkar JR, proud father @sachin_rt will be watching #SMAT2021 — Sri Nivas (@Nivas_it) January 15, 2021

Arjun was added to the Mumbai's 22-member Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 squad along with pacer Krutik Hanagavadi. Arjun has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and also has been part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments. Earlier, the pacer has bowled at the Indian national team nets and also represented the India U-19 team, when they had toured Sri Lanka in the past. The Mumbai squad is led by Suryakumar Yadav and will be playing all their matches in the state capital.

Coming back to the match, having won the toss, Mumbai opted to bat first. The home team got off to a flyer as they raced to 37/0 after 3.5 overs. But Mumbai failed to capitalize on the good start they got as they lost some quick wickets and were left reeling at 61/6 after 10 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube and Shams Mulani were dismissed for ducks. Jayant Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets to his name whereas Arun Chaprana and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged one scalp each. Sarfaraz Khan is currently at the crease and has a herculean task to guide Mumbai to a competitive total. Mumbai will look to get close to 150 whereas Haryana will want to wrap the home side's tail quickly.

SOURCE: ARJUN TENDULKAR INSTAGRAM

