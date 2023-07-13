Shubman Gill Dazzles On The Field As WI Innings Nears End On Day 1 Of 1st Test | WATCH

As India is playing in the Caribbean, the Calypso beats have evidently started to grip the players. On Day one of the first Test between India and West Indies, being played in Dominica, some delightful scenes have emerged courtesy of the Team India's new number 3, Shubman Gill. As the Windies batsmen had trouble sticking on the wicket and were busy heading out and coming back to the dressing room, Gill showcased a movement but of a different type. The right-hander was seen grooving on the field.

IND vs WI 1st Test is taking place in Dominica

Team Indid dismissed West Indies for a score of 150

Ravichandran Ashwin completed 33rd 5-fer in the match

Shubman Gill dazzles on the field as West Indies were 9 down

India have started the West Indies tour on an exceptional note. After winning the toss and batting first, West Indies could not get off to a solid start and could not find steadiness as Indian bowlers led by Ravichandran Ashwin, who took his 33rd 5-wicket haul, were all over them. The hosts posted only 150 on board and gave India a significant edge in the match.

India's dominance could be summed by the body language of Shubman Gill, who dazzled on the field to exhibit the mood of Team India. Here's what transpired on the field.

DO NOT MISS! Keep your eyes 👀 on the right side of the screen, we have a surprise Shubman Gill package for you!



He is truly enjoying the Caribbean atmosphere 🥳 🎉🕺🏻#INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/jZRlqFdofl — FanCode (@FanCode) July 12, 2023

India vs West Indies: A series across formats

India will play West Indies across three formats in this tour. A total of two Tests, three ODIs, and 5 T20s will be played between the teams. India are the favorites to win each of the series, however, West Indies could cause an unprobable upset. The hosts won't be part of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which is set to take place in India from October to November, thus the series may not come out as a practice assignment. For India though, it is exactly that and at the same time a podium where fresh faces could be tested and gauged ahead of the high-stakes tournament.