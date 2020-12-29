Shubman Gill Named India's Next Superstar By Previously Critical English Cricket Great

After the pink-ball Test debacle, the Indian team had a daunting task of taking the field without their captain Virat Kohli in the second fixture. Mohammed Shami's injury also was a major blow for the visitors. However, despite the bleak chances, the side displayed great character on the field and claimed a memorable win in the crucial India vs Australia Boxing Day Test match. Former England captain Michael Vaughan also commended Indian players after their lion-hearted performance.

England's Michael Vaughan hails Shubman Gill as India's next superstar

The cricketer-turned-commentator was sceptical of India's chances of making a comeback in the series and had predicted a white-wash. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side showcased great composure in spite of all the odds being against them. The visitors claimed a comprehensive win to level the four-match series. While it was a spectacular team effort, several spirited individual performances set the tone for the contest.

Michael Vaughan on his Twitter account acknowledged India's victory and congratulated the team for the memorable win. He mentioned how special it is to register such a performance, especially when the team is going through a crisis. The 46-year-old heaped praises on young Shubman Gill and labelled him as a future star. The debutant has garnered appreciation for his gutsy knocks in both the innings. The young lad counter-attacked the mighty Australian pace attack with ultimate grace and panache.

Congrats India .. Winning against the odds is always special .. Has to be the best all round performance by a Captain we have witnessed for many many years .. well done @ajinkyarahane88 .. also @RealShubmanGill is going to be a star .. #AUSvIND ! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 29, 2020

The ex-England player also rated India's stand-in captain, Ajinkya Rahane, highly. He reckoned that it was the best all-rounder performance by a captain in recent years. Rahane's spectacular hundred was crucial given the situation, and he was also spot on with his captaincy during the encounter. India's victory means a lot to the players and the fans, and along with Vaughan, Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman, Suresh Raina and may more also commended the side for their special outing.

India vs Australia Boxing Day Test:

Australia decimated the Indian batting line-up in the opening contest of the series and the team had to face an embarrassing defeat because of the same. However, the visitors have earned their retribution after their heroics in the Melbourne Test. India trumped Australia by 8 wickets and have now levelled the series. The result of the first two fixtures has ensured that the stakes will be even higher in the remaining two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

