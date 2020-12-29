Ajinkya Rahane's MCG Feat Helps India Maintain THIS Unique Record Since 2011

Ajinkya Rahane and co. defeated Australia by 8 wickets in the Boxing Day Test to keep the four-match series alive Down Under. In the absence of regular skipper and ‘ICC Player of the Decade’ recipient Virat Kohli, Rahane tactically marshalled his troupes and made some smart bowling changes to lead his side to an emphatic win. Moreover, the cricketer also dazzled with the bat as he notched up his 12th Test ton and anchored Team India successfully in a stiff Day 4 run-chase.

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Team India mauls Australia in Melbourne to level series 1-1

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane maintains India’s unbeaten streak

Ajinkya Rahane made his international debut with a T20I in England in 2011. However, the right-handed batsman played his first Test match in 2013 during a home series against Australia. Since then, the cricketer has represented his national side in 67 Tests to stockpile 4,384 runs at an average of 43.40. He registered 12 centuries and 22 half-centuries in the process.

Interestingly, Ajinkya Rahane also holds a unique record with his Test centuries, something which he continues to maintain even after the conclusion of second India vs Australia 2020 match Down Under. All 12 of Rahane’s centuries have resulted either in an Indian win or a draw. They are yet to taste a defeat whenever the cricketer has reached the three-figures mark in the format.

Out of Ajinkya Rahane’s 12 Test centuries, nine of those have resulted in Indian wins. Meanwhile, the remaining three centuries have resulted in draws. Surprisingly, the ‘Men in Blue’ have also won all three matches where Rahane has plundered his three ODI tons.

Interestingly, it also meant that in the 3 matches Ajinkya Rahane has captained, Virat Kohli has not been a part of the playing 11 in the Indian team in Tests since 2011 and India have won all of those. Those are - India vs Australia (Dharmasala, 2017), India vs Afghanistan (Bengaluru, 2018) and India vs Australia (MCG, 2020).

India vs Australia 2020 series going ahead

The India vs Australia 2020 series will now go ahead with the all-important third match at the same venue. The upcoming New Year’s Test was originally scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground but a change in venue was made due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the city. The Indian team is likely to bolster with the arrival of Rohit Sharma into the playing XI, as the cricketer is expected to join the side after his isolation phase in Sydney.

Virat Kohli, who led India in the first Test, took a paternity leave earlier and will not be competing in the remaining two Tests of the series. On Monday, December 28, the Indian captain was acknowledged with some top recognition at the ICC Awards. The cricketer won the ‘ICC ODI Cricketer of the Decade’ award as well as bagged the honour of ‘ICC Player of the Decade’. Here is a look at Kohli’s winning speech at the online awards ceremony.

