Shubman Gill Scores Half-century, Leads India's Massive Run-chase In Gabba Decider

Team India's young Shubman Gill registered his second Test fifty as he led India's massive run-chase in efforts to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Day five at the Gabba on Tuesday. After losing Rohit Sharma early in the first session, the young opener kept the momentum going and went on to smash his half-century off ninety deliveries. With nearly 68 overs left at the time of publishing this copy, India are eyeing chasing down the mammoth total to break Australia's streak at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Shubman Gill leads India's run-chase

5️⃣0️⃣👌



After his maiden half-century at the SCG, @RealShubmanGill brings up his second Test 50 at the Gabba! He has batted with a mix of aggression and caution.



IND are 63-1

Siraj registers a fifer

Mohammed Siraj finished with figures of 5/73 from his 19.5 overs. He accounted for Australia's frontline batsmen (both top and middle-order) that included the key wickets of Marus Labuschagne & Steve Smith before dismissing Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, and Test skipper Tim Paine respectively as the hosts were bundled out for 294 to set India a target of 328 runs to win this match and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Who will have the last laugh on Day 5?

The visitors will need to do the unthinkable like they had done in the previous game at the SCG in order to ensure that the contest ends in a stalemate and end up securing the Test series. Chasing a stiff target of 328 runs, India finished Day 4 at 4/0 and they will have their task cut out on the final day (Tuesday) to survive the remaining three sessions against a formidable Australian bowling line-up. The Tim Paine-led side must win the series-decider in order to seal the series. If the final Test match ends in a stalemate, then not only will the four-match series be tied at 1-1, but India will also end up retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The visitors are the current holders of the prestigious trophy after having won the previous edition of the four-match Test series 2-1 in the 2018-19 season. It was also Team India's first-ever Test series win on Australian soil. If Paine & Co. succeed in coming out on top at the Gabba, then the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will change hands for the first time after the 2016/17 season.

