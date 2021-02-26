Shubman Gill To Star In Special Film 'The Year Of Change', Fans Explode On Social Media

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have come up with a video series that will give a sneak peek into the lives of KKR players during the IPL 2020 season where they had to stay in a bio-secure bubble due to the coronavirus pandemic. The one of a kind series features Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan and other KKR players.

KKR comes up with unique video series on IPL 2020 and bio-secure bubble life

On Thursday, KKR released the trailer of episode 1 of the video series titled "The Year of Change". The trailer starts with former KKR captain Dinesh Karthik saying that "As KKR, this was the most united we've been together as a team". KKR Ceo Venky Mysore also features in the trailer where he is seen speaking about the terminologies that became part of their daily lives like "checking your temperature and sanitising, social distancing and masks."

As soon as the announcement about the KKR film was made, Twitter erupted. Several reactions poured in as fans expressed their excitement for the film. Here's how fans reacted to the announcement.

Meanwhile, episode 1 of the video series was released on Friday, February 26. The episode gives a glimpse into KKR players' lives in the bio-secure bubble. The owners and staff of the franchise also opened up on the various aspects of the bio-bubble life in the detailed first episode.

KKR team 2021

Meanwhile, KKR added eight new cricketers to their squad at the IPL 2021 auction. They purchased Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Team India veteran Harbhajan Singh and other local players like Karun Nair and Vaibhav Arora.

KKR players 2021 bought at IPL auction

Meanwhile, besides Harbhajan, KKR bought Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan who has been a part of the franchise in the past. The Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 price is ₹3.2 crore. Other players who were bought by KKR at the IPL auction are Ben Cutting (₹75 lakh), Karun Nair (₹50 lakh), Pawan Negi (₹50 lakh), Sheldon Jackson (₹20 lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (₹20 lakh) and Vaibhav Arora (₹20 lakh).

KKR players 2021 retained ahead of IPL auction

Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert.

